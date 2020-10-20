1964 Aston Martin DB5, James Bond Watches and Books Hit the Auction Block

5 Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Job 1 Ready as First of Its Kind, 24 More to Follow

We still have months to go until the latest James Bond installment, No Time to Die, arrives in theaters. That said, not even the April 2021 release date, the third so far, is certain. 5 photos



Certain items, like the DB5 and the watches, will go on display at Sotheby’s Bond Street galleries in London from November 6 to November 10, while online auctions start on October 27 through to November 13. That’s not to say James Bond fans can’t get their 007 fix in the meantime. Sotheby’s has announced some details regarding its upcoming Bond On Bond Street event, which starts later this month and will include no less than four different sales. Gentlemen (and ladies), get your paddles (and checkbooks) ready!The event will focus on telling the story of the very deadly and charming 007 agent from the start, with the first Ian Fleming novels, to the scripts, the movies and movie memorabilia, the Press Association reports, via Evening Express . As such, the lots will include some 200 film posters, more than 100 books, James Bond watches ( like Omegas and Rolexes), with the ultimate jewel on the crown being a 1964 Aston Martin DB5.The DB5 (and Aston Martin, in general) is widely considered the true James Bond car , so expect a price to match for this item, even if more details about it have not been made public yet. The report notes that it will be offered at private auction, with a price on request specification. In other words, this will be the kind of event that will bring out the millionaires and fetch ridiculous amounts of money.There are some items in the lots for non-millionaire fans, as well. Prices for other items range between £100 to £120,000 ($130-$156,000) and they include amazing stuff, like the original poster for Dr. No, drawn by Mitchell Hooks, and a poster for the upcoming No Time to Die Originals from Fleming, like the final revised typescript of the novel Diamonds Are Forever, a first edition copy of Live and Let Die dedicated to Winston Churchill and signed by Fleming, and a first edition presentation copy of Moonraker, which Fleming dedicated to detective fiction writer Raymond Chandler.Certain items, like the DB5 and the watches, will go on display at Sotheby’s Bond Street galleries in London from November 6 to November 10, while online auctions start on October 27 through to November 13.

