Daniel Craig Helped Design the Omega Watch James Bond Wears in No Time to Die

Omega has been making watches for James Bond for the past 25 years, ever since producers ruled that a partnership with Rollex made less sense than one with Omega, and they switched it up. To mark the occasion, the latest installment, No Time to Die, will see the debut of a watch Daniel Craig helped design.
You can see it in the first image in the gallery attached. The official unveiling took place at the end of last week at a star-studded event and marked the first time 007 needed security for himself. Craig was wearing the Seamaster Diver 300M Co-Axial Master Chronometer and no expense was spared on security for the timepiece.
Unlike the James Bond Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Limited Edition released at the end of last month on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the film franchise, the Master Chronometer is not a limited edition. It will become available in February 2020, with the cheapest version (with a NATO strap) retailing for $8,100, and the more expensive (with titanium mesh strap) priced at $9,200.
The 42 mm is designed with practicality and sturdiness in mind, but being a James Bond watch, it retains an elegant finish and slimmer silhouette, thanks to a special new doming of the sapphire-crystal glass. It is also easy on the eye: the strong and lightweight Grade 2 Titanium in the case will age with a patina, matching the aged brown aluminum dial.
“When working with Omega, we decided that a lightweight watch would be key for a military man like 007,” Daniel Craig tells Forbes. “I also suggested some vintage touches and color to give the watch a unique edge. The final piece looks incredible.”
Raynald Aeschlimann, Omega president and CEO, confirms Craig’s involvement in the design, telling the same media outlet that it was about time James Bond had a say in the creation of the timepieces he wears on the big screen. All the better for Omega that Craig actually happens to be a man of good taste.
“He [Craig] loves watches. He knows watches because he wears watches and he had input,” Aeschlimann explains. Craig’s input was limited to the vintage coloring of the watch, the “Milanese” titanium mesh bracelet and the military inspiration for the piece. So don’t go thinking he turned horologist overnight.
Each Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition is delivered in a brown fabric pouch with the 007 markings on it.
Unlike the James Bond Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Limited Edition released at the end of last month on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the film franchise, the Master Chronometer is not a limited edition. It will become available in February 2020, with the cheapest version (with a NATO strap) retailing for $8,100, and the more expensive (with titanium mesh strap) priced at $9,200.
The 42 mm is designed with practicality and sturdiness in mind, but being a James Bond watch, it retains an elegant finish and slimmer silhouette, thanks to a special new doming of the sapphire-crystal glass. It is also easy on the eye: the strong and lightweight Grade 2 Titanium in the case will age with a patina, matching the aged brown aluminum dial.
“When working with Omega, we decided that a lightweight watch would be key for a military man like 007,” Daniel Craig tells Forbes. “I also suggested some vintage touches and color to give the watch a unique edge. The final piece looks incredible.”
Raynald Aeschlimann, Omega president and CEO, confirms Craig’s involvement in the design, telling the same media outlet that it was about time James Bond had a say in the creation of the timepieces he wears on the big screen. All the better for Omega that Craig actually happens to be a man of good taste.
“He [Craig] loves watches. He knows watches because he wears watches and he had input,” Aeschlimann explains. Craig’s input was limited to the vintage coloring of the watch, the “Milanese” titanium mesh bracelet and the military inspiration for the piece. So don’t go thinking he turned horologist overnight.
Each Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition is delivered in a brown fabric pouch with the 007 markings on it.