How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Makes a Cameo in New Nokia No Time to Die Ad

Like every other Hollywood production, the latest James Bond film installment, No Time to Die, has suffered extensive delays due to the ongoing health crisis. It is now scheduled for theatrical release in November. 7 photos



Along the years, 007 has been associated with a variety of big names, like Aston Martin (



The latest promotional effort combines three of these names, but substitutes James Bond with the rumored replacement for Daniel Craig’s 007: agent 00 Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch. Lynch is believed to be taking over from Craig after No Time to Die, which, if true, would make her the first female James Bond in the history of the franchise – and the first black James Bond as well.



Given the speculation about her potential role in upcoming films, it’s no wonder she gets her own ad campaign. It’s for the Nokia 8.3 5G and was shot on one such phone, and it features both the



Shooting took place at the legendary Pinewood Studios. It saw Lynch briefly reprise her role while celebrity social media “phone-ographer” (an invented word but apparently a real “job”) Ben Maclean snapped pics of her on his Nokia phone.



“The world we live in now means we all have the ultimate gadget in our pockets. It’s amazing what smartphones can do nowadays,” Lynch said of the shoot. “I’m excited to be unveiling this new smartphone to celebrate the release of No Time To Die in November, and the Nokia 8.3 5G is proof that Bond gadgets are always ahead of the game.”



Lynch’s comment is standard endorsement for a product she was paid to promote, so there’s not really anything earth-shattering about it. But the ad does offer eye candy for motor enthusiasts, so there’s that.



