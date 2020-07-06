Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Job 1 Ready as First of Its Kind, 24 More to Follow

There are many celebrity cars out there for a variety of reasons, but there’s only one that deserves the unofficial title of “the most famous car in the world.” It’s the Aston Martin DB5, one of the rarest machines out there and the ride of choice for James Bond in the 1964 Goldfinger.
The regular production run of the DB5, which rolled off the lines from 1963 to 1965, only included less than 900 cars, and for some reason until recently the British carmaker did not capitalize on the car’s movie success. That changed in 2018, when Aston announced a limited production run for the model, complete with most of the gadgets Britain’s most famous spy used for his exploits.
Almost two years have passed since, and after announcing the start of production earlier in May 2020, Aston Martin said this week the first in 25 DB5 Goldfinger Continuation cars is ready. The vehicle wears the title Job 1, and marks the start of the full-fledged production for the model, with deliveries expected to begin in the second half of the year.
“The DB5 is, without question, the most famous car in the world by virtue of its 50-plus year association with James Bond. To see, the first customer car finished, and realise that this is the first new DB5 we have built in more than half a century, really is quite a moment,” said in a statement Marek Reichman, Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin Lagonda.
“It is a genuine privilege, and significant responsibility, to have been involved in the shaping of this new DB5 and to be helping to lead the creation of new versions of this automotive icon. I’m absolutely certain that the 25 lucky owners who are beginning to take delivery of these cars will be thrilled with them.”
The greatest part about these cars is that all will come packed with James Bond gadgetry, just like the original car. On the outside there are a smoke screen and oil slick delivery systems, revolving number plates, mockup twin front machine guns, bulletproof rear shield, battering rams, and a simulated tire slasher.
There are things inside as well, such as a décor radar screen, a telephone in the driver’s door, a storage tray for weapons under the seats, and a remote control for gadget activation.
You can have a look at how all these gadgets are supposed to work by hitting this link.
