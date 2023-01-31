This Bugatti EV Reimagines the Type 35 in 3/4 Scale, Tops 70 KPH

Ever imagined a Bugatti dubbed Baby? This particular model is called Baby II, and even though it’s not produced by the French automaker, it’s the closest vehicle imaginable to the fabulous Type 35 from the 1920s.
Manufactured by The Little Car Company of Bicester in the United Kingdom, the Baby II isn’t a kiddie car like those ride-on Broncos from Walmart. For starters, we’re dealing with a Type 35 three-quarters the size of the real thing. Similarly to an electric kids car, the Baby II is quite a bit more powerful. The Base specification comes with two driving modes.
Novice limits top speed to 20 kilometers per hour (make that 12 miles per hour), coming courtesy of a rear-mounted electric motor that outputs 1 kW (1.3 horsepower) in said mode. Stepping up to Expert unlocks 45 kilometers per hour (30 miles per hour) and 4 kW (5.4 horsepower). That’s a lot in case of a crash, especially in a 3/4 scale car that lacks the safety features of a 21st century automobile such as the Bugatti Chiron.
The crazy stuff doesn’t end here, though. The Baby II can be had in two more versions - Vitesse and Pur Sang - with both of them featuring a speed key inspired by that introduced by the Veyron. As a brief refresher, the standard valet key restricts the Veyron’s potential. Only the speed key tells the quad-turbo W16 to make 1,001 metric ponies (987 horsepower).
Both Vitesse and Pur Sang feature Novice and Expert driving modes. In combination with the speed key, 10 kW (13.4 horsepower) are yours to enjoy, translating to a top end of 70 kilometers per hour (42 miles per hour). Pretty insane, but hey, the Bugatti we know ever since the Volkswagen Group took over wouldn’t be the same without this insanity.
While on the subject of raving mad things, can you believe that more than 200 hours are needed to hand form the aluminum bodywork of the Pur Sang? Bugatti waxes lyrical about Type 35-inspired coachbuilding techniques, yet fails to mention how much the Baby II actually retails for.
Believed to cost between $40,000 and $80,000 depending on specification, the Baby II can be configured in a broad selection of exterior and interior colors. Three body styles also need to be mentioned, starting with the standard fender-less option. The Fender Pack needs no explaining, whereas the range-topping Touring Pack adds side mirrors and taillights.
Regarding the Bugatti Type 35 that served as inspiration for this four-wheeled artwork, can you believe that it won more than 2,000 races in that period? These successes include four GP world championships, which is extremely impressive given that Alfa Romeo and Bentley were both on top of their game during that time. What sets apart the Type 35 from its Italian and British rivals, though? The answer is pretty straightforward.
Penned by founder Ettore Bugatti, the Type 35 can be summed up as craftsmanship meets performance. Alfa Romeo also focused on performance, although it was much geekier from a technological standpoint. Bentley emphasized endurance racing, with the Bentley Boys and supercharged Blowers cementing the brand’s motorsport legacy.
