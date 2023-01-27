This Fictional Bugatti Speedster Project Is Probably for the 0.1% of One Percenters

As there are no such things as challenging times for the uber-rich (just look at the sales records of 2022 from Rolls, Lambo, Bentley, etc.), it may be understandable why Bugatti is diligently preparing for a paradigm change in philosophy.
Just recently – as Chiron production just wound down – the exotic French automaker (now a subsidiary of the new Bugatti Rimac entity) has been carefully touring the world with the W16 Mistral, the two-door convertible that marks the end of the line for the incredible W16 engine. It is not a cabriolet version of the Chiron, though, and the “fastest roadster in the world” is a rather unique open-top take on the whole series, including the Chiron, Divo, and Centodieci featuring the ubiquitous 8.0-liter quad-turbo 1,578-hp W16 mill.
Now, what if the next Bugatti is not only gloriously exotic, but also a lot more sustainable, perhaps even an EV? Something in the same vein as the Rolls-Royce Spectre not being a ‘mass-market’ offering, but rather the hero type that lifts the entire brand on its ‘shoulders’ and carries it from the sinking ICE-powered boat across the horizon in search of the EV revolution’s shore. I am being sentimental, I know, but this unofficial project only induces thoughts of glamour and paradise resort retreats.
So, the good folks over at Car Design Sketch (aka cardesignsketch on social media) have directed our attention to Fletcher Na’s glorious Bugatti Speedster project. The artist (aka nafletcher) is not only a student at France’s State École de Design (MATD), but also has actual automotive experience because he serves/served as an intern with various carmakers (from BMW to Byton, and from Mercedes to JLR). As such, we can trust his flair a little bit toward making Bugatti pose as a proper contender in the rarefied Speedster field.
There, it would fight with and certainly trump all other ritzy rivals, including the likes of Aston Martin V12 Speedster, McLaren Elva, or Bentley Bacalar, plus the initiators of the new-age current, the Ferrari Monza SP1/SP2 twins. Sure, it might not even fill a limited production slot – and it would still be even more glorious than the Lamborghini Squadra Corse SC20 one-off, itself much more than just a roofless version of the track-only SCV12. Plus, Bugatti’s rich heritage would easily give this project historic meaning, including the open-top (and wheel) Formula One variety.
Unfortunately, this is merely wishful thinking. And it may forever remain just a figment of the pixel master’s imagination – no matter how we dream it, with another last hurrah of the W16 or as a novel introduction into the EV arena. Well, hopefully, someone with enough money will see it and dare to ask Bugatti to adapt a W16 Mistral in this Speedster guise. But that’s certainly something for the 0.1% of the one-percenter crowd!
