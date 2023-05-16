New Essenza SCV12 Limited Edition Is the Most Exclusive Lamborghini Urus Ever Made

Lamborghini is targeting owners of the Essenza SCV12 with a special edition of the Urus Performante. Aptly named the Lamborghini Urus Performante, it will be built in just 40 copies and will only be available for owners of the track-only hypercar.
Made with the assistance of the brand's Ad Personam division, the Essenza SCV12 limited edition version of the Lamborghini Urus Performante features exclusive exterior and interior work, tying each example to the respective hypercar.
Exposed carbon fiber elements differentiate it from the rest of the lineup. The Italian company used the lightweight material on the hood, roof, side mirror caps, rocker covers, and carbon fiber frame on the tailgate between the rear lighting units. A dedicated Ad Personam livery signed by Lambo's Centro Stile designers is another highlight of the project.
All vehicles have identical paint finishes to the respective Essenza SCV12, and they're decorated by the distinctive number painted on the doors. The special edition Urus Performante has 23-inch wheels in glossy black with black brake calipers. However, customers can select other wheels and colors from those available for additional personalization.
On the inside, Nero Cosmus Alcantara upholstery was used, with leather details, carbon fiber decorations, black anodized aluminum trim, and additional carbon fiber that can have a glossy or a matte look. The Dark Package is included, and each one features unique (to this model) decorative elements on the passenger side of the dashboard and on the treadplates that sport the Essenza SCV12 logo and a silhouette of the hypercar. Lamborghini's 60th anniversary is celebrated by adding a logo in the passenger compartment. Another emblem displays the vehicle number or the customer's name.
Performance-wise, you are looking at the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that delivers a devilish 666 metric horsepower or 657 bhp/490 kW. The thrust of the Urus Performante is rated at 850 Nm (627 lb-ft), and it can accelerate to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds. The top speed stands at 306 kph (190 mph). The Urus Performante holds the Pikes Peak Hill Climb record for production SUVs, having completed the course in 10 minutes and 32.064 seconds, beating the previous record by over 17 seconds.
Unveiled in 2022, the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is a track-only toy made in 40 copies. It meets the FIA prototype safety regulations, builds on the Aventador, and boasts a power-to-weight ratio of 1.66 ps/kg. It uses the same engine as the one equipping its more mainstream sibling, which the electrified Revuelto recently replaced. The naturally aspirated V12 power unit was massaged to deliver in excess of 830 ps (818 hp/610 kW), with everything being transferred to the rear wheels through a six-speed transmission placed transversely on the rear axle.
