Doug DeMuro Mesmerized by $3.5 Million Lamborghini Essenza SCV12, Shame He Can't Drive it

Doug DeMuro isn't above dishing out criticism about Lamborghini any more than any other brand. He's made no bones about seemingly endless special edition hypercars based on the Aventador feeling like kicking the new flagship Lambo question down the road.
Even if Lambo has no idea what they want the Aventador replacement yet, and no one really knows for certain at this stage, the new Essenza SCV12 track beast is at least a fitting conclusion to the Aventador lineage, assuming this is indeed the final chapter. The new Essenza is an Aventador-derived street-illegal racing car that owners aren't even supposed to take home with them.
Instead, they'll be kept up and maintained by Lamborghini themselves most of the time. When an owner decides they'd like a blast around the track, the car and a team of technicians and support crew are sent out to the nearest racing circuit, a bit like the old Ferrari FXX racer from 15 or so years ago.
With a 6.5 liter 820 horsepower V12 on tap under the rear hatch, this is a dedicated rear-wheel-drive speed demon first and a very wealthy person's toy second. Perhaps not profitable for Lambo in the short term, but it's a marketing exercise that's bound to have lasting effects.
Doug does his usual routine, minus a road test, obviously, to show the viewing faithful all the "quirks and features" that make the Essenza not just an Aventador with some steroid injections and plastic surgery. In fairness, some of the techs inside the Essenza are pretty darn cool. Items like the full digital steering wheel multifunctional color display to the full camera-operated rearview mirror are things racers of only three decades or so ago would find to be like witchcraft.
As critical as DeMuro is with his perceived lack of urgency when it comes to the new flagship Lamborghini, he just can't help but be impressed by the striking nature of what they've achieved with the latest race car. Check out the full video below if you want to see more.
