This Ferrari FXX-K Is Generation Z’s Own Batmobile

This digital version of the Ferrari FXX-K, for example, features a paint job that more or less reminds of a Batmobile, or at least, this is the moniker that his creator has actually picked for this model.While a black livery doesn’t necessarily make a car a Batmobile, this paint job does look good on the Ferrari FXX-K, and there’s no doubt the aggressive design of this high-performance model plays a key role.For what it’s worth, the whole purpose of the Ferrari FXX-K is to look as aggressive as possible, as the car was created by the Italian brand to showcase some of the company’s latest technologies.With only 40 units built between 2015 and 2017, the Ferrari FXX-K isn’t available for purchase, but can be borrowed from Ferrari itself for track day events.Unveiled in 2014 at the Yas Marina Circuit, Ferrari FXX-K borrows a lot from the Ferrari LaFerrari, including a hybrid engine configuration. This model is powered by a 6.3-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine paired with an electric motor also featuring a kinetic energy recovery system, or KERS.Overall, this hybrid engine develops over 1,000 horsepower and allows the car to reach a maximum speed of no less than 349 km/h (217 mph).Ferrari has also unveiled an aerodynamic upgrade for this model at the Ferrari Finali Mondial 2017 called Ferrari FXX-K Evo. The same engine is used, but the tuning allowed the Italians to reduce the weight by as much as 90 kilos, while also improving the downforce by approximately 23 percent as compared to the standard model.Unveiled in November 2017, the Ferrari FXX-K Evo is technically still in production, although it continues to be available exclusively from Ferrari for track day events.