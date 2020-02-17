New Stratos Spotted Strutting Ferrari V8 in Maranello, Open Bay Looks Amazing

As if the New Stratos project wasn't spectacular enough, an example of the supercar was recently spotted testing in Maranello, with its entire posterior missing.
The massive panel that spreads from the B-pillars to the exhaust tips, which also holds the license plate and the taillights, was removed from the test car - lens tip to Simone Masetti, an Italian car spotter who caught the machine on camera. For the sake of comparison, you can check out the.... complete form of the vehicle in the image gallery above.
Of course, this exposes the contents of the engine compartment. Unlike the 1970s, rally-born icon, the New Stratos is build on the tech side of the Ferrari 430 Scuderia (this obviously keeps its engine in longitudinal position and so does the New Stratos, albeit with the latter being shorter than its donor car). And since the Prancing Horse tried to prevent the remake project (more on this below), seeing this unit parading that Fezza V8 through Maranello, the Prancing Horse's home town, is quite something.
The rest of the vehicle is covered in tape, but it's not like we could mistake its wedge shape for anything else - make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below for multiple angles.The Big Picture
Lancia was the first big name on the auto scene to develop a purpose-built rally car, thanks to the (you guessed it!) Stratos. Thus, the racecar grabbed the 1974, 1975 and 1976 World Rally Championships, among others, while its Bertone styling ensured buyers of the street version would also have other reasons to fall in love with the machine.
Back in 1990, the Stratos nameplate left the company, with this being acquired by a gear head called Chris Hrabalek. And with the help of German billionaire Michael Stoschek, among other investors, the idea for a new-age Stratos came to life in the form of a concept, showcased at the 2005 Geneva Motor Show.
Given the 430 Scuderia base, Ferrari fought the project and, together with other causes, this led to an eight-year delay. Nevertheless, thanks to ex-Pininfarian special projects manager Paolo Garela's Manufattura Automobili Torino (MAT) entering the project as a builder and promising to use customer Ferrari donor cars, the problems were solved.
Only 25 units of the reborn supercar are being brought to life, with the first having been auctioned off for €690,000 ($747,328 at the current exchange rate) earlier this year.
However, you should know that digital artists are already dreaming of another Stratos remake, as we discussed over the weekend...
