This Ferrari 788 Concept Looks Like Every Boomer’s Facebook Profile Picture

And because boomers aren’t really part of a selfie-snapping generation, most of these photos come down to someone staring at the screen just like the smartphone is something they’re seeing for the first time.This is pretty much how this so-called Ferrari 788 concept seems to be looking at the camera, as its unusually-wide body gives the impression of a picture taken with a fisheye lens.Created by designer Justin Vaide in 3Ds Max and VRay Next, the concept envisions a new Ferrari model that boasts a fluid design, especially when seen from the side. Vaide says this concept is “kinda” inspired by the Ferrari Berlinetta, although the differences between the two are pretty significant anyway.And it’s no surprise, actually. Ferrari F12Berlinetta was designed by the Ferrari Styling Center and Pininfarina, and in its turn borrows a few ideas from previous Ferrari models. For example, the front grille and the headlights are believed to be borrowed from the FF.Of course, Ferrari itself praises the design of the F12Berlinetta in its very own unique words.“The front of the car is dominated by an imposing grille that draws air into the engine bay to cool the V12. On either side of it are electronically-controlled guide vanes which help cool the brakes. This is an original, active aerodynamic solution as when closed they cut drag and when open guarantee optical brake cooling. The rear of the F12Berlinetta is characterized by a modern, functional reinterpretation of the Kamm tail,” Ferrari says.So yes, there’s a pretty big difference between the concept and the actual Ferrari model, but the so-called 788 is worth a look anyway, especially given the super-wide body that you don’t see very often.