This Ferrari Testarossa Looks So Real You Can Almost Touch It

If you ever played Forza, you probably know that this game was so ahead of its time at the moment of launch, so the level of details for each car is impressive, to say the least.
This is one of the reasons so many people keep playing it today, as the stunning graphics mixed with the great updates that Playground Games rolls out every once in a while make Forza one of the best racing games even years after its debut.
Living proof of how much attention the designers paid to every single car in the game is this Ferrari Testarossa, which it goes without saying is one of the most popular choices in Forza.
This screenshot, which was published on reddit earlier today, perfectly captures the charm of the Testarossa, and if it weren’t for the Forza Horizon 4 watermark in the lower right corner, many wouldn’t even know it’s a gaming image.
Ferrari Testarossa itself is a model that deserves beautiful shots like this one.
Produced between 1984 and 1996, the Testarossa was designed by Pininfarina and quickly became an iconic model for the Italian car maker. The original car was equipped with a 4.9-liter engine that developed 385 horsepower, allowing for an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.3 seconds. The maximum speed was 290 km/h (180 mph).
While the first version saw daylight at the 1984 Paris Auto Show, an upgraded successor was presented in 1991 at the Los Angeles Auto Show as the Ferrari 512 TR, with TR standing for Testarossa.
The revised model was powered by 4.9-liter model which now produced nearly 430 horsepower, but with an improved 0-100 kph (62 mph) acceleration time of 4.8 seconds. The maximum speed for this model was increased to approximately 314 kph (195 mph).
The third member of the Testarossa family was the F512M, with Ferrari building only a little over 500 units of this particular model.
