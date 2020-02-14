5 Old Bug Makes Android Auto Think You’re Driving on Another Street

Android Auto Now Supports These 70 New Cars, Including 3 Ferrari Models

Google has just added over 70 new car models to the list of vehicles officially supported by Android Auto, including three different 2019 Ferraris. 5 photos



Google adds new cars to this list every once in a while, and the company promises that several new brands would be added very soon. For example, some of the carmakers that are currently listed as “coming soon” are Bentley, BMW, and Dacia. The search giant adds more cars and brands to this list every once in a while, as manufacturers equip their new models with the necessary hardware to run Android Auto (and very often Apple CarPlay).This time, the most notable additions are the 2019 Ferrari Portofino , 2019 Ferrari GTC4Lusso, and 2019 Ferrari GTC4Lusso T.However, there are several other new entries in this list, including the 2019 Audi A1, 2019 Audi A3, and 2019 Audi Q8.As far as Citroen is concerned, the 2019 C5 Aircross is now officially supported by Android Auto as well, and so is the 2020 Infiniti lineup that includes models like Q50, Q60, QX50, and QX80.If you’re driving an Iveco, your 2019 Daily can now run Android Auto as well following this update.There are seven different Jaguar models added to the list, all model year 2019, including XJ, XF, XE, F-Pace, F-Type, E-Pace, and I-Pace. Lamborghini made it to the Android Auto list with two models, namely the 2019 Huracan and the 2019 Urus.Lexus owners who purchased the 2020 ES, NX, RC, RX, and UX can now connect their Android phones to the car to run Android Auto, and so can 2019 Range Rover, Ranger Rover Sport, Range Rover Veral, and Range Rover Evoque drivers.You can check out the entire list of supported car models for Android Auto here What’s important to keep in mind is that Android Auto can also run on aftermarket head units, so while older models aren’t typically mentioned in such compatibility lists, they can still use Google’s in-car infotainment system if they are equipped with the necessary system.Google adds new cars to this list every once in a while, and the company promises that several new brands would be added very soon. For example, some of the carmakers that are currently listed as “coming soon” are Bentley, BMW, and Dacia.