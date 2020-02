To keep costs under control, the Prancing Horse kicked off the project as an evolution of the 308 GTB. However, the engineers and designers went pretty wild, so the 288 Gran Turismo Omologata ended up in a totally different league compared to the said model.Since the Group B that was supposed to see the 288 GTO at work was axed at the end of the 1986 season, the Maranello monster never got to race. Fortunately, though, the Italians produced 272 units of this street devil, with the machine preceding the Ferrari F40.Of course, no icon is safe from the wand of digital artists these days. As such, the rendering that now sits on our screens seems to do for the 288 GTO what this did for the 308 GTB , at least on a visual level.It all starts with an unusual color that can be deemed as restrained, which only draws more attention to the Fezza. Then again, those massive arches can't be ignored, with these dialing the factory design of the Ferrari up to eleven.Oh, and let's not forget the melange involving the machine's pop-up headlights and the LED graphics, which makes for one of the most interesting aspects of this digital proposal.The changes are more limited when it comes to the posterior of this Italian stallion, with the main attraction here being that ducktail-style element.Now, as you'll notice in the Instagram post below, which portrays the 288 GTO, this build was inspired by the Button Built Ferrari 328 project, right down to the color. And in case you want to check out the actual build, you'll find this in the second post below.