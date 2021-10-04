New Error Wreaks Havoc on Android Auto, Breaks Down Many Apps

As if the errors caused by Android Auto itself weren’t enough, it now looks like one of the apps used by drivers in their cars is wreaking havoc on Google’s platform, causing crashes and freezes for no clear reason.
More specifically, some users have noticed that after running the MLB app on Android Auto, all the other apps are completely broken in their cars.
At this point, all signs seem to indicate the MLB app itself is the one to blame for the whole thing, and users claim that force-closing it sometimes does the trick, bringing everything back to normal. But in other cases, restarting the phone is the only thing that works, and it goes without saying this isn’t necessarily a very convenient solution while driving.
By the looks of things, this problem isn’t exactly new, though Google has recently confirmed that it’s investigating these reports, trying to figure out what’s happening. The first time we covered the problem was in August 2020 when users started complaining of a problem making it impossible to jump from one app to another, but up to this point, no official fix ever got to see the daylight.
In the meantime, there’s no ETA as to when a full solution could be released, so for the time being, users are simply stuck with these workarounds on their devices.
The good news is Google is a lot more committed to improving Android Auto in the long term, so any potential glitches are addressed much more efficiently these days.
As we’ve said during the weekend, this commitment has made Android Auto a much better choice than CarPlay when it comes to a system powering the experience behind the wheel, though on the other hand, this doesn’t mean everything is flawless all the time.
We’ll continue to monitor this bug report and let you know when Google comes up with a fix.
