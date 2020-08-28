Android Auto Bug Makes Switching Apps Quite a Nightmare

While Google is working on refining the experience with Android Auto and bringing a more modern design to some parts of the app, including to settings, there are quite a lot of issues that the company needs to look into.
And one of the most recent concerns switching from one specific app to Spotify, as for some reason, this thing is no longer possible, making it quite a struggle for users to listen to music.
The app in question is the MLB Baseball radio app, which some users are using to listen to games. Some are complaining on Google’s forums that running this app on Android Auto prevents them from going back to Spotify, as the music streaming client no longer launches.
Running Spotify manually on the mobile device does the trick, but only for one song, as MLB Baseball then relaunches automatically and interrupts the music playback.
“After using the MLB Baseball radio app, I'm not able to switch over to Spotify. If I go to the main menu and select the Spotify app, it opens Spotify and then instantly switches back to MLB. I can force Spotify to open by going through my phone, but once a song finishes, MLB reopens and stops the music,” someone explains on Google’s forums.
Several others have confirmed the same behavior on Android Auto in their cars, and for the time being, it looks like only Spotify is affected by this problem.
The good news is that the issue seems to be limited only to the MLB Baseball app and Spotify, and this is an app combo that not a lot of people might be using on Android Auto. It needs to be fixed nonetheless, but until Google comes up with a fix, nobody knows exactly how to deal with the whole thing on their own.
And it’s mostly because it’s hard to determine what’s causing the issue, as it’s not yet clear if this is an app compatibility glitch or something is going wrong in Android Auto.
