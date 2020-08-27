5 Google’s New Android Auto Music App Is Seriously Slow

Google Quietly Updates Android Auto with a Modern Settings Redesign

Google has silently released a new interface for the settings screen in Android Auto, and by the looks of things, the whole thing was enabled by a recent Google Play Services update. 6 photos



There’s no magic trick that you need to turn to in order to get this new settings interface, as it’s enabled automatically on the phone when the said software updates are installed.



The new setup experience doesn’t include any changes in terms of the available configuration options as compared to the previous design, but on the other hand, it makes setting up Android Auto and pairing the smartphone with your car a more straightforward process.



Furthermore, it includes new prompts when setting up Android Auto wireless – this is an important update, as beginning with Android 11, which is projected to launch this year, Google is opening up Android Auto to all devices running this operating system version.



In other words, everyone with an Android 11 smartphone should be able to enable Android Auto wireless in their cars, obviously as long as the head unit that’s installed does support this feature. Until now, such capabilities have been limited to select Samsung and Google smartphones.



For the time being, it looks like the new setup experience is gradually rolling out to users, and if you don’t see it just yet, your only option is to just wait for a few more days.



While officially the search giant hasn't said a single thing about this redesign of the Android Auto settings, it looks like the modern UI is powered by Android 5.4 (or a newer version) and Google Play Services version 20.30.19 (or later), according to reddit user shmykelsa