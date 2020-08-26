The Natura Tiny House Is a Rolling, Self-Sufficient, Not So Tiny Gorgeous Home

5 An Adventure Vehicle for Under 300K? That’s Exactly What We Have on Our Hands!

4 Are You a Hunter Explorer Kind of Human? The M-5600 e-Bike Is for You

2 The Talus VenturePack Lets You Take All the Comforts of Home Off-Road

1 Steering Wheel Buttons Go Crazy on Android Auto, Skip Two Songs with One Press

This Smart Cable Supports Both Android Auto and CarPlay, Charges All Devices

As many of us have figured out the hard way, the experience with Android Auto and CarPlay depends a lot on the quality of the cable that is used to power the whole thing. 6 photos



For example, if you have a Samsung Galaxy Note20, an iPhone 11 Pro, and a MacBook, you technically need three different cables to charge these devices.



Enter VOLTA Spark.



This new smart cable promises to fix all these struggles by coming with a universal design that can pretty much charge any device.



With removable heads that can be plugged into iPhones, USB Type-C Android devices, and MacBooks, VOLTA Spark also offers fast charging support, and the parent company says it’s 70 percent faster than most cables out there. It uses strong magnets to attach to the head in your device, and again, the inventor of this design says VOLTA Spark is 10 times stronger than any other cord.



“Two perfectly aligned, N52-grade Neodymium reversible magnets in 360° orientation – at both ends – deliver an immediate, powerful connection in an instant. No more stabbing your device to death trying to connect for a charge. Just get the end of the cable close to the connector, and it snaps right into place,” the team that created the cable explains.



The cable supports charging, data transfers, CarPlay, and Android Auto, so technically, if you and your wife both drive the same car but have different phones, you can just leave the cable connected to the head unit and plug in the different connectors into your mobile devices.



VOLTA Spark is currently published (and already fully funded) on



But for users who have more than one phone or who must take their laptops to work, carrying multiple cables is certain a major inconvenience, especially if their devices come from different ecosystems.For example, if you have a Samsung Galaxy Note20, an iPhone 11 Pro, and a MacBook, you technically need three different cables to charge these devices.Enter VOLTA Spark.This new smart cable promises to fix all these struggles by coming with a universal design that can pretty much charge any device.With removable heads that can be plugged into iPhones, USB Type-C Android devices, and MacBooks, VOLTA Spark also offers fast charging support, and the parent company says it’s 70 percent faster than most cables out there. It uses strong magnets to attach to the head in your device, and again, the inventor of this design says VOLTA Spark is 10 times stronger than any other cord.“Two perfectly aligned, N52-grade Neodymium reversible magnets in 360° orientation – at both ends – deliver an immediate, powerful connection in an instant. No more stabbing your device to death trying to connect for a charge. Just get the end of the cable close to the connector, and it snaps right into place,” the team that created the cable explains.The cable supports charging, data transfers, CarPlay, and Android Auto, so technically, if you and your wife both drive the same car but have different phones, you can just leave the cable connected to the head unit and plug in the different connectors into your mobile devices.VOLTA Spark is currently published (and already fully funded) on Indiegogo , and if you want to get one right now, the cheapest perk is available for $75, which guarantees three different cables with USB Type-C, micro USB, and Lightning connectors.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.