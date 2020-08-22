An Adventure Vehicle for Under 300K? That’s Exactly What We Have on Our Hands!

Adventure Trucks makes two expedition vehicles. The XT you’ve already heard of. It's their more decked out and expensive option. But in case you want to start off lighter, they also present a base model. It may not be as big as its bigger brother, but it is no less capable, as the same chassis and truck layout is used.
Here too we have an option of either a Ram 5500 or a Ford F550. These two capable chassis need no introduction, so we can just get right into this home on wheels.
This body differs from the XT in the sense that it doesn’t offer the same cab-over structure. This does tone down the available space, but it’s still easily fitting for two.
GXV fiberglass, with a molded interior and exterior shell. Its total length stands at 12 feet and six inches (384 cm) with a width of 89 inches 226 cm). The entire structure stands at ten feet (304 cm) tall once ground clearance gear has been added to the truck. An aluminum step with manual operation shows us the entry door for the vehicle.
Inside, we find a whole new world. The lateral entry brings us into a space where we can find everything we need for a relaxing two weeks. The first amenities I'd like to point out is the bedding. It may not be much, but this full-size bed allows for two people to rest. Just what’s needed. No more no less. A few cabinets to put your personals in also exist in the bedding area.
To the side of the bed we can find the wet bath with shower and a Thetford swivel toilet. Even the shower unit looks like it can fit two folks in it.
Cabinet work through-out the cabin offers everything from space for your intimate garments, shoes, shirts, and even a space to hang your Sunday suit.
Taking care of electrical wiring and systems is Mastervolt. Supplying everything with marine-grade wiring, the systems include AGM batteries with 540-amp hours, MPPT solar charger controller, and of course 400w solar panels. USB outlets and LED lighting complete your device needs and offer a nice even lighting for the space.
With a 60-gallon (227 l) fresh water supply that can be upgraded to 90 gallons (340 l)will supply you with all your water needs, and a gray water tank of 26 gallons (98 l), will take care of the rest.
If you feel that’s not enough for you, the boys offer something called an adventure package that’ll cost you an extra 60k, but is filled with even more goodies and hardware, some of which include a skylight, microwave, bigger batteries, bigger solar panels, bigger wheels, just a whole bunch of big bigger biggest hardware.
Here too we have an option of either a Ram 5500 or a Ford F550. These two capable chassis need no introduction, so we can just get right into this home on wheels.
This body differs from the XT in the sense that it doesn’t offer the same cab-over structure. This does tone down the available space, but it’s still easily fitting for two.
GXV fiberglass, with a molded interior and exterior shell. Its total length stands at 12 feet and six inches (384 cm) with a width of 89 inches 226 cm). The entire structure stands at ten feet (304 cm) tall once ground clearance gear has been added to the truck. An aluminum step with manual operation shows us the entry door for the vehicle.
Inside, we find a whole new world. The lateral entry brings us into a space where we can find everything we need for a relaxing two weeks. The first amenities I'd like to point out is the bedding. It may not be much, but this full-size bed allows for two people to rest. Just what’s needed. No more no less. A few cabinets to put your personals in also exist in the bedding area.
To the side of the bed we can find the wet bath with shower and a Thetford swivel toilet. Even the shower unit looks like it can fit two folks in it.
Cabinet work through-out the cabin offers everything from space for your intimate garments, shoes, shirts, and even a space to hang your Sunday suit.
Taking care of electrical wiring and systems is Mastervolt. Supplying everything with marine-grade wiring, the systems include AGM batteries with 540-amp hours, MPPT solar charger controller, and of course 400w solar panels. USB outlets and LED lighting complete your device needs and offer a nice even lighting for the space.
With a 60-gallon (227 l) fresh water supply that can be upgraded to 90 gallons (340 l)will supply you with all your water needs, and a gray water tank of 26 gallons (98 l), will take care of the rest.
If you feel that’s not enough for you, the boys offer something called an adventure package that’ll cost you an extra 60k, but is filled with even more goodies and hardware, some of which include a skylight, microwave, bigger batteries, bigger solar panels, bigger wheels, just a whole bunch of big bigger biggest hardware.