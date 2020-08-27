Google Finally Looking into Android Auto Wrong Album Cover Error

5 Steering Wheel Buttons Go Crazy on Android Auto, Skip Two Songs with One Press

A member of the Android Auto team says the reports have already been forward to the Android Auto for a more thorough investigation and additional information would be shared at a later time. For the time being, however, it’s too early to tell if this means a fix is on its way, but Google looking into the whole thing is the first step in this regard anyway. More specifically, the error seems to be causing Android Auto to display inaccurate information for the music that’s playing on the head unit.Users complain that the album cover that’s shown isn’t accurate for the playing song, and this happens regardless of the app that’s being used for listening to music.As we said several months ago, I noticed the very same issue on Spotify , only that in my case it only happened occasionally. Others say that the whole thing happens on YouTube Music too, and of course, no fix seems to be restoring the expected behavior.Someone explains on Google forums that other apps are also displaying the wrong album artwork, and the bug was first spotted after Google rolled out the major Android Auto interface update many months ago.“On YouTube Music, Google Play Music, Deezer, the album artwork constantly is displaying wrong album cover. A quick fix will be to switch between apps for it to show the correct one. When the next song displays, it'll be wrong again about 50% of the time,” one user explains on the forums “I've experienced this error on about 7 different car head units and on the app itself, so I know it's not a headunit issue. This error has started occurring since Android Auto changed the album covers to full covers, instead of the big zoomed in cover art it used to show back in late 2018.”A member of the Android Auto team says the reports have already been forward to the Android Auto for a more thorough investigation and additional information would be shared at a later time. For the time being, however, it’s too early to tell if this means a fix is on its way, but Google looking into the whole thing is the first step in this regard anyway.