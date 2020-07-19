Android Auto Music Players Sometimes Display Inaccurate Info

Music players are obviously among the most popular apps on Android Auto, and it happens for a good reason: in addition to navigation apps, like Google Maps and Waze, drivers install music players to listen to their favorite songs, either using streaming services or from their local library.
And of course, the likes of Spotify and YouTube Music are currently among the most popular choices, although as some discovered recently, they don’t always provide an entirely flawless experience.
For example, the most recent issue that users spotted when listening to music on Android Auto concerns the information that’s displayed on the screen when a song starts playing.
As some reported on reddit, YouTube Music, for example, sometimes shows an inaccurate album cover for the playing song, and the photo that you can see in the article is living proof in this regard. Others have revealed that the same is happening with various apps, including Pandora, but also apps that use the local library, like Poweramp.
I can also confirm that this sometimes happens with Spotify as well, albeit the whole thing comes back to normal automatically when another song starts.
For the time being, however, there’s no workaround that could help fix this and, in fact, it’s not known what’s causing it either. Some have tried skipping songs, resetting apps, or reinstalling them, but of course, nothing brought things back to normal.
And of course, it’s pretty difficult to tell if it’s Android Auto’s fault for the bug or music players themselves are the ones to blame. However, given that the whole thing is happening across the entire platform, and not just in a single app, there’s a chance that the bug is in some way related to Android Auto.
For what it’s worth, Google is projected to release a new Android Auto update later this month, but right now, the company is yet to confirm if a fix for this music playing issue is included or not.
