New Convenience Feature Coming to Tesla Cars Will Leave You High and Dry in a Good Way

Many exciting features have been introduced to Tesla cars following Twitter exchanges with Elon Musk. The outspoken Tesla CEO is very active on social media. He often decides if a requested feature is good enough to be implemented. In a recent reply to such a request, Musk promised Teslas would automatically close the windows when it starts to rain.
Indeed, this could be incredibly useful and not very complicated to implement. Considering the vast number of sensors that a Tesla already has, it’s not that hard to figure out when the rain starts to pour. This could be a godsend in the summer when people often leave windows open to allow the interior to breathe.
Sure, Tesla owners have the option to use their Tesla app to close the windows when the rain starts. Still, sometimes the rain can begin pouring unexpectedly. How often did it happen that you looked out the window and the street was already wet? Imagine the water spoiling the nice white upholstery in your Tesla. Or, you could stay chill knowing that your car is smart enough to know when to close the windows by itself. Sounds like a plan?
Although not available yet, this feature will come to your Tesla with one of the future OTA updates. This is what Elon Musk has promised, at least. When @brandonee916 asked Musk for the feature, he replied within an hour with a laconic “Sure,” which makes it all but a given. After all, it should not be that hard, considering all Teslas already have rain sensors for their wipers.
It was also suggested that the EV maker could take the longer and more complicated way to use weather data to know when the rain starts. Tesla already uses such information to better guesstimate the range in adverse weather conditions. As hi-tech as this sounds, you know how reliable weather predictions are. If your Tesla misses the rain time even by a minute, the disaster has already happened.
I’d rather rely on sensors to figure this out. Even a microphone could do, recording the characteristic sound of the rain falling on the car’s body. What do you think? Is this a helpful feature for a vehicle?
Sure— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2022