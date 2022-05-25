Tesla Adds Supercharger Wait Times, Blended Braking, and More With the Latest OTA Update

Tesla has just started rolling out its latest over-the-air update number 2022.16.0.2, improving navigation energy prediction, blended braking, and Supercharger wait times. The update has already been installed on 87 cars, with 90 others pending at the time of writing.
Tesla was the pioneer of over-the-air updates. The concept has proved so successful that all other carmakers are now offering OTA updates. It’s not just for introducing new features or improving the user experience. Often, an OTA was used in place of a costly recall to fix problems when they could be fixed in software. You can thus understand why both consumers and companies love OTA updates.
With the 2022.16.0.2 update, Tesla improved the energy prediction algorithm to consider more parameters. When you type a destination into the navigation, your car will consider forecasted crosswind, headwind, humidity, and ambient temperature to better estimate the range at the end of the trip. This should lead to improved routing and a more realistic base when considering the charging points on the route.
Another feature introduced with the update is blended braking, which can be activated via the car’s infotainment screen (Controls > Pedals & Steering > Apply Brakes When Regenerative Braking is Limited). The blended braking helps regular hydraulic brakes supplement regenerative braking when the latter is limited due to battery temperature or state of charge.
One of the most useful features introduced with the new update is the Supercharger wait times. This informs the drivers of the wait time at the congested charging stations. Based on this, drivers may choose to divert to less crowded charging stations to save time during longer trips.
Another feature that may seem minor will enable users to link their media accounts, like Spotify, to their Tesla driver profile. This way, different drivers of the cars can have music playing from their own Spotify profiles.
- Energy prediction for your route has been improved by incorporating forecasted crosswind, headwind, humidity and ambient temperature when using online navigation.— green (@greentheonly) May 24, 2022
(only in places with weather forecast (aka China?))
- China-only - Tesla Mic improvements.