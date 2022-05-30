A Number of Tesla Owners Allegedly Started a Bizarre Competition With No Prizes

Multiple Tesla owners in the U.S. have reportedly begun an unofficial competition between themselves. The goal of it is to visit as many Superchargers as possible, which can be proven by checking in to those fast-charging stations. Some owners have exceeded 1,000 different stations.
There is no deadline for the unnamed competition, and it is unclear where it all started. It is worth noting that an owner from Seattle had reportedly visited over 1,620 Tesla Superchargers since he had his car, but only 1,493 of them were in the U.S., while the rest were not in North America. The latter part has made some owners unhappy with their position in the standings. Superchargers in Canada are allowed in the contest, though.
Just like any other charging network, Tesla's is in a continuous expansion process, which should go on for years and years. After all, people are buying more and more electric vehicles, so more chargers will be required everywhere.
Tesla prides itself on the Supercharger network, and early adopters got the benefit of free supercharging, which made things more attractive to them from a financial standpoint.
The unnamed competition that has no deadline, and no official rules, have led some people to drive more than they should, as well as spend unnecessary time on the road.
As the Wall Street Journal (sub. req.) noted, a man from Big Horn, Wyoming, drove from his home to Washington, D.C., to attend his daughter's commencement ceremony.
The trip took about 15 days, and it involved driving 10,000 miles (ca. 16,093 km), along with eighty station visits. The latter just added to the person's total, which stood at 1,504 stations in the U.S. and Canada.
We cannot wait to see what Elon Musk has to say about this, and it will be just a matter of time until the CEO gets up to speed with this senseless contest. We would like to refrain from attempting to guess what Elon will think of this, but we have popcorn on standby.
If the American brand will consider that the users have abused its Supercharger network for this "contest," one should not be surprised to learn of any charging restrictions imposed on those who used to get free charging for their cars but abused the system for an abysmal gain.
