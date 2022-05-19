Tesla’s Supercharger Network Opens to More European Countries

Tesla’s Supercharger pilot program is expanding in Europe, as the UK, Spain, Sweden, Belgium and Austria have now been added to the list of countries where owners of non-Tesla EVs are allowed to use the company’s extensive charging network.
If you reside in one of the above-mentioned pilot countries and own an electric vehicle, you can find the open stations via the Tesla application. The app will allow you to monitor Supercharging for your vehicle and will show the electricity rates, but be aware that additional fees might apply for non-Tesla vehicles that use the network.
German residents who own EVs are also allowed to use Tesla’s open charginf hubs, albeit not domestically. They can take advantage of Tesla’s program when they travel to a country that has open Superchargers.
Previously, the Supercharger pilot included only select stations in France, Norway, and the Netherlands.
Tesla’s initiative to expand the program and open the Supercharger stations to additional European countries was announced in November 2021. The network, which includes over 30,000 Superchargers worldwide, is available to additional countries as of yesterday, May 18.
“It’s always been our ambition to open the Supercharger network to Non-Tesla EVs, and by doing so, encourage more drivers to go electric,” Tesla states on its website. “Our goal is to learn and iterate quickly, while continuing to aggressively expand the network, so we can eventually welcome both Tesla and Non-Tesla drivers at every Supercharger worldwide.”
For non-Tesla EV drivers who want to use the Supercharger network, here are the steps you need to follow: download the Tesla app for your operating system, create a Tesla Account, select the “Charge Your Non-Tesla” option and choose your Supercharger site. You’ll be prompted to add a payment method, after which you can plug in your car and select “Start Charging.” Tesla owners who want to charge their non-Tesla EVs don’t have to create a new account; they can use the existing one and just select “Charge Your Non-Tesla.”
