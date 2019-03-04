autoevolution

New Alfa Romeo Crossover To Be Called Tonale

4 Mar 2019, 15:15 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The stage is set, and all Alfa Romeo has left to do is to take the veil off the Tonale. A compact crossover that slots under the Stelvio, it remains to be seen if the newcomer will be presented as a concept or near-production prototype.
63 photos
Alfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the funAlfa Romeo Stelvio tested on a track, the Giulia joins in on the fun
It is believed Alfa Romeo will use a shorter Giorgio platform from the Stelvio, translating to rear- and all-wheel drive. Some people suggest the Small Wide 4x4 LWD could serve as the building block, and the vehicle architecture from the Jeep Compass makes sense from a financial standpoint.

An all-new Giulietta is in the pipeline too, and Alfa Romeo is expected to use the Giorgio for this application. Even though rear- and all-wheel drive is more expensive to engineer and produce, the Tonale would handle a lot better with these underpinnings. If there’s a case to be made for a high-performance model, we won’t keep our hopes up for the twin-turbo V6 in the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

If Alfa Romeo does manage to shoehorn this engine, it’s obvious something has to give. And that something is suck-squeeze-bang-blow, setting the Tonale Quadrifoglio apart from the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Similar horsepower and torque would favor the smaller sibling because less weight works wonders in high-performance vehicles.

Regardless of what Alfa Romeo has in the pipeline in terms of oily bits (hybridization is a certainty), there’s no denying Tonale comes from Passo del Tonale in northern Italy. The mountain pass towers at 1,883 meters (6,178 feet) above sea level, connecting Lombardy and Trentino across the Rhaetian Alps.

It’s believed Stabilimento Alfa Romeo di Pomigliano d'Arco will take care of production, a plant that was opened in 1972. The last time Alfa Romeo built cars there was in 2011, when the 159 compact executive sedan went out of production. For the time being, Pomigliano is where Fiat makes the Panda.

Serious investments are planned for the plant, and the Tonale is expected to enter pilot production late in 2019 with series-production bodywork. In other words, the Tonale will go on sale for the 2020 model year at the earliest.
2020 Alfa Romeo Tonale Alfa Romeo Tonale Alfa Romeo crossover SUV 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
ALFA ROMEO models:
ALFA ROMEO MiToALFA ROMEO MiTo MiniALFA ROMEO Stelvio QuadrifoglioALFA ROMEO Stelvio Quadrifoglio Medium SUVALFA ROMEO StelvioALFA ROMEO Stelvio Medium SUVALFA ROMEO 33 StradaleALFA ROMEO 33 Stradale CoupeALFA ROMEO Giulia VeloceALFA ROMEO Giulia Veloce MediumAll ALFA ROMEO models  
 
 