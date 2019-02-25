Pogea Racing's Alfa Romeo 4C Tuned To Perfection

In production since 2013, the 4C soldiers on through 2019 exclusively as the 4C Spider. Alfa Romeo discontinued the coupe in the United States, and looking through the European configurators, only the 4C Competizione special edition is available for sale.

Only 10 units will be made, and pricing starts at €50,100 excluding VAT and the donor vehicle. One reason Alfa Romeo isn’t selling too many examples of the mid-engined breed is the price. More to the point, €75,000 in Germany and $66,900 in the United States, making the 4C more expensive than the Giulia Veloce and Stelvio Veloce.The other is Alfa Romeo’s lack of interest in refreshing the 4C . The turbocharged 1.75-liter four-cylinder engine also happens to be uninspiring in terms of aural pleasure, and the six-speed DCT overheats in stop & go traffic.Beyond the dwindling sales and Italian character, the 4C is adept at carving corners. Think of the mid-engined sports car as an alternative to the Porsche 718 series and newcomers such as the Alpine A110, models developed to handle as well as possible. Pogea Racing is one of the few tuners who can make the 4C even better, and the latest project looks bewitching! The Zeus (that’s how it’s called, seriously!) has 109 more horsepower compared to stock, enabling a top speed of 189 miles per hour (304 km/h).Weight is also down by 220 pounds (100 kilograms) thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber. Weight-saving solutions include the lack of a radio and lots of Alcantara. The interior isn’t that of a racing car, but features Bentley-inspired Nappa leather, perforated leather à la Porsche, and orange accents.The Kenny Blue-painted Zeus tips the scales at 1,993 pounds (904 kilograms) while producing 346 horsepower and 338 pound-feet of torque. Zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes 3.4 seconds, 1.1 fewer than stock. Adding visual drama are 18- and 19-inch aftermarket wheels and KW coilover suspension that drops the center of gravity by 50 millimeters.Only 10 units will be made, and pricing starts at €50,100 excluding VAT and the donor vehicle. Pogea Racing also highlights that three of the 10 cars have been spoken for.