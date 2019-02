Crashed Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione Needs Some TLC

Listed by Copart and located in Dallas, Texas, the V8-engined Italian grand tourer carries an estimated retail value of $337,840. The highest bid at the time doesn’t meet the seller’s reserve, but nevertheless, take a look at the damage.It appears the damage is superficial, nothing that poses a risk to the structural integrity of the car. Coming with a salvage title, the 8C Competizione shows 8,027 miles on the odometer. As expected from a crashed vehicle, the Alfa Romeo’s instrument cluster lights up like a Christmas tree the moment you turn the key in the ignition.There’s no denying a bumper and a fender for the 8C Competizione are hard to find, even if you take the car to the dealership for repairs. A headlight and a few cans of paint are also necessary, along with a replacement wheel and a handful of plastic and carbon-fiber components.If Alfa Romeo doesn’t have the tooling to make any more panels for the 8C Competizione, the repairs could get extremely expensive. McLaren had a similar problem with the F1 a few times, but for the supercar that defines the 1990s, the owners and automaker alike didn’t mind doing their best to repair the V12-engined work of wonder.The 8C Competizione comes with a naturally aspirated V8, displacing the same 4.7 liters as the Maserati GranTurismo Sport. In this application, the engine develops 450 PS (444 horsepower) and 470 Nm (347 pound-feet) of torque, numbers that don’t impress by modern standards.As for the weakest part of the Alfa Romeo , that’s the six-speed transmission. The transaxle features computerized gear selection and a single clutch, translating to an automated manual that feels jerky in town. These being said, care to estimate where the bidding will stop?