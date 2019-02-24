autoevolution

Crashed Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione Needs Some TLC

24 Feb 2019, 16:34 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Related to the Maserati GranTurismo, the Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione is a rare breed. 500 coupe and 500 convertible examples were ever made from 2007 to 2010, and one of them is up for grabs for $40,750.
21 photos
Crashed Alfa Romeo 8C CompetizioneCrashed Alfa Romeo 8C CompetizioneCrashed Alfa Romeo 8C CompetizioneCrashed Alfa Romeo 8C CompetizioneCrashed Alfa Romeo 8C CompetizioneCrashed Alfa Romeo 8C CompetizioneCrashed Alfa Romeo 8C CompetizioneCrashed Alfa Romeo 8C CompetizioneCrashed Alfa Romeo 8C CompetizioneCrashed Alfa Romeo 8C CompetizioneCrashed Alfa Romeo 8C CompetizioneCrashed Alfa Romeo 8C CompetizioneCrashed Alfa Romeo 8C CompetizioneCrashed Alfa Romeo 8C CompetizioneCrashed Alfa Romeo 8C CompetizioneCrashed Alfa Romeo 8C CompetizioneCrashed Alfa Romeo 8C CompetizioneCrashed Alfa Romeo 8C CompetizioneCrashed Alfa Romeo 8C CompetizioneCrashed Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione
Listed by Copart and located in Dallas, Texas, the V8-engined Italian grand tourer carries an estimated retail value of $337,840. The highest bid at the time doesn’t meet the seller’s reserve, but nevertheless, take a look at the damage.

It appears the damage is superficial, nothing that poses a risk to the structural integrity of the car. Coming with a salvage title, the 8C Competizione shows 8,027 miles on the odometer. As expected from a crashed vehicle, the Alfa Romeo’s instrument cluster lights up like a Christmas tree the moment you turn the key in the ignition.

There’s no denying a bumper and a fender for the 8C Competizione are hard to find, even if you take the car to the dealership for repairs. A headlight and a few cans of paint are also necessary, along with a replacement wheel and a handful of plastic and carbon-fiber components.

If Alfa Romeo doesn’t have the tooling to make any more panels for the 8C Competizione, the repairs could get extremely expensive. McLaren had a similar problem with the F1 a few times, but for the supercar that defines the 1990s, the owners and automaker alike didn’t mind doing their best to repair the V12-engined work of wonder.

The 8C Competizione comes with a naturally aspirated V8, displacing the same 4.7 liters as the Maserati GranTurismo Sport. In this application, the engine develops 450 PS (444 horsepower) and 470 Nm (347 pound-feet) of torque, numbers that don’t impress by modern standards.

As for the weakest part of the Alfa Romeo, that’s the six-speed transmission. The transaxle features computerized gear selection and a single clutch, translating to an automated manual that feels jerky in town. These being said, care to estimate where the bidding will stop?

Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione crash Alfa Romeo 8C auction Alfa Romeo
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
ALFA ROMEO models:
ALFA ROMEO MiToALFA ROMEO MiTo MiniALFA ROMEO Stelvio QuadrifoglioALFA ROMEO Stelvio Quadrifoglio Medium SUVALFA ROMEO StelvioALFA ROMEO Stelvio Medium SUVALFA ROMEO 33 StradaleALFA ROMEO 33 Stradale CoupeALFA ROMEO Giulia VeloceALFA ROMEO Giulia Veloce MediumAll ALFA ROMEO models  
 
 