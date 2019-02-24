Crashed Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione Needs Some TLC

Related to the Maserati GranTurismo, the Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione is a rare breed. 500 coupe and 500 convertible examples were ever made from 2007 to 2010, and one of them is up for grabs for $40,750.
Listed by Copart and located in Dallas, Texas, the V8-engined Italian grand tourer carries an estimated retail value of $337,840. The highest bid at the time doesn’t meet the seller’s reserve, but nevertheless, take a look at the damage.
It appears the damage is superficial, nothing that poses a risk to the structural integrity of the car. Coming with a salvage title, the 8C Competizione shows 8,027 miles on the odometer. As expected from a crashed vehicle, the Alfa Romeo’s instrument cluster lights up like a Christmas tree the moment you turn the key in the ignition.
There’s no denying a bumper and a fender for the 8C Competizione are hard to find, even if you take the car to the dealership for repairs. A headlight and a few cans of paint are also necessary, along with a replacement wheel and a handful of plastic and carbon-fiber components.
If Alfa Romeo doesn’t have the tooling to make any more panels for the 8C Competizione, the repairs could get extremely expensive. McLaren had a similar problem with the F1 a few times, but for the supercar that defines the 1990s, the owners and automaker alike didn’t mind doing their best to repair the V12-engined work of wonder.
The 8C Competizione comes with a naturally aspirated V8, displacing the same 4.7 liters as the Maserati GranTurismo Sport. In this application, the engine develops 450 PS (444 horsepower) and 470 Nm (347 pound-feet) of torque, numbers that don’t impress by modern standards.
As for the weakest part of the Alfa Romeo, that’s the six-speed transmission. The transaxle features computerized gear selection and a single clutch, translating to an automated manual that feels jerky in town. These being said, care to estimate where the bidding will stop?
It appears the damage is superficial, nothing that poses a risk to the structural integrity of the car. Coming with a salvage title, the 8C Competizione shows 8,027 miles on the odometer. As expected from a crashed vehicle, the Alfa Romeo’s instrument cluster lights up like a Christmas tree the moment you turn the key in the ignition.
There’s no denying a bumper and a fender for the 8C Competizione are hard to find, even if you take the car to the dealership for repairs. A headlight and a few cans of paint are also necessary, along with a replacement wheel and a handful of plastic and carbon-fiber components.
If Alfa Romeo doesn’t have the tooling to make any more panels for the 8C Competizione, the repairs could get extremely expensive. McLaren had a similar problem with the F1 a few times, but for the supercar that defines the 1990s, the owners and automaker alike didn’t mind doing their best to repair the V12-engined work of wonder.
The 8C Competizione comes with a naturally aspirated V8, displacing the same 4.7 liters as the Maserati GranTurismo Sport. In this application, the engine develops 450 PS (444 horsepower) and 470 Nm (347 pound-feet) of torque, numbers that don’t impress by modern standards.
As for the weakest part of the Alfa Romeo, that’s the six-speed transmission. The transaxle features computerized gear selection and a single clutch, translating to an automated manual that feels jerky in town. These being said, care to estimate where the bidding will stop?