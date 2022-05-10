New 2023 Honda Odyssey Sport Will Help Soccer Moms Rediscover Their Love for the Game

Honda has unveiled a new Sport trim for the 2023 Odyssey, offering the popular minivan a slightly more dynamic appearance. The 2023 Honda Odyssey Sport arrives in dealerships on May 23, priced from $42,505, including the $1,295 destination charge.
The Sport trim slots directly between the EX-L and Touring specifications, and stands out thanks to its darkened taillights, Berlina Black 19-inch wheels and all that glossy black exterior trim, from the grille, headlight trim, fog light surrounds, door mirrors and B-pillar, all the way to the C-pillar and taillight trim.
Inside, you’ll find black leather with red contrast stitching on the steering wheel, as well as on the first and second-row seats. Meanwhile, the roof pillars and headliner are also black, and you get red accent lighting on the dash, in front of the door handles, door pockets and in the driver and passenger footwells.
Buyers can choose between the following exterior colors for the Odyssey Sport: Platinum White Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl and Radiant Red Metallic, while Sonic Gray Pearl is available for the first time on the Honda minivan, regardless of trim.
In terms of tech, the Odyssey Sport builds on the EX-L version, meaning you get a one-touch power moonroof with tilt functionality, a power tailgate with programmable height, an 8-way power adjustable front passenger seat, Magic Slide second-row seats and the Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive suite with Adaptive Cruise Control and Pedestrian Emergency Braking, plus the Rear Seat Reminder system with available CabinWatch child viewing technology.
As for performance, the 2023 Odyssey Sport is powered by Honda's 3.5-liter V6 unit with its 280 horsepower, so rest assured it won't be painfully slow. The engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.
“The new Odyssey Sport will help Odyssey continue to set the standard for minivans in family-friendly features, interior space and sporty driving performance,” said Honda exec Mike Kistemaker. “Odyssey Sport brings more expressive styling to a product our customers have already made America’s retail best-selling minivan since 2010.”
