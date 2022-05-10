4K-Mile 1995 Honda CBR600F3 Encases High-End Performance in a Mid-Range Apparatus

Sure, it may not be a CBR900RR Fireblade, but it’ll still put a smile on the face of whoever occupies its saddle.
With the exception of its aging spark plugs and battery, this unmarred 1995 Honda CBR600F3 retains just about every piece of OEM hardware installed at the factory. Even the tires are the original Battlax BT-50s from Bridgestone, and the motorcycle’s six-digit odometer shows a little over 3,800 miles (6,100 km).
Underneath its bodywork lies a twin-spar skeleton made of steel, which wraps around a liquid-cooled 599cc four-banger with dual overhead cams, four valves per cylinder and a quartet of 36 mm (1.4 inches) Mikuni carburetors. At a whopping 12,000 revs per minute, the power source is capable of deploying as much as 100 hp to a six-speed gearbox.
In the region of 10,500 rpm, a peak torque output of 47 pound-feet (64 Nm) will be generated at the crankshaft. As soon as it makes contact with the rear chain-driven wheel, this force enables the CBR to go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in no more than 3.5 seconds. Aided by a curb weight of just 454 pounds (206 kg), Honda’s phenom will eventually top out at 155 mph (250 kph).
Stopping power is extracted from dual 296 mm (11.7 inches) floating discs at the front and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) drilled rotor at the rear, all of which are paired with Nissin brake calipers. As far as the bike’s suspension is concerned, you’ll find a set of 41 mm (1.6 inches) Showa forks and a remote-reservoir shock absorber.
The mid-sized juggernaut we’ve just admired is getting ready to hit the auction block at this very moment, and there are only two days separating us from the bidding deadline. In case you’d like to try getting your hands on this ‘95 MY CBR600F3 at no reserve, then feel free to place your bids on Bring a Trailer before Wednesday, May 11.
Underneath its bodywork lies a twin-spar skeleton made of steel, which wraps around a liquid-cooled 599cc four-banger with dual overhead cams, four valves per cylinder and a quartet of 36 mm (1.4 inches) Mikuni carburetors. At a whopping 12,000 revs per minute, the power source is capable of deploying as much as 100 hp to a six-speed gearbox.
In the region of 10,500 rpm, a peak torque output of 47 pound-feet (64 Nm) will be generated at the crankshaft. As soon as it makes contact with the rear chain-driven wheel, this force enables the CBR to go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in no more than 3.5 seconds. Aided by a curb weight of just 454 pounds (206 kg), Honda’s phenom will eventually top out at 155 mph (250 kph).
Stopping power is extracted from dual 296 mm (11.7 inches) floating discs at the front and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) drilled rotor at the rear, all of which are paired with Nissin brake calipers. As far as the bike’s suspension is concerned, you’ll find a set of 41 mm (1.6 inches) Showa forks and a remote-reservoir shock absorber.
The mid-sized juggernaut we’ve just admired is getting ready to hit the auction block at this very moment, and there are only two days separating us from the bidding deadline. In case you’d like to try getting your hands on this ‘95 MY CBR600F3 at no reserve, then feel free to place your bids on Bring a Trailer before Wednesday, May 11.