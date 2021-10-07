1 Honda CB100N With Zero Miles Discovered in a Shed After 40 Years by the Original Owner

Honda Recalls Certain 2022 Odyssey Minivans Over Pinhole Tire Leak

Previously recalled over power-sliding doors that may open while moving and a faulty rearview camera, the Odyssey is now recalled over another noncompliance. On this occasion, the tire supplier took the blame. 44 photos



If left unaddressed, the slow air leak could affect tire performance, therefore increase the risk of a crash. The subject rubber doesn’t comply with the requirements of section 6 of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 139.



Registered owners will be contacted by first-class mail on November 18th. Authorized retailers have been instructed to inspect all four tires and replace any pinholed Turanza EL440. Of course, owners who have paid to replace a virtually new tire from their own pocket will be reimbursed.



The more spacious alternative to the Pilot three-row crossover is currently listed at $32,290 sans taxes for the base trim level. The LX features a 280-horsepower V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, 18-inch alloys, LED headlamps, power front seats, Road Departure Mitigation System, Collision Mitigation Braking System, and adaptive cruise control to boot.



Customers who need a few more features can opt for the EX, which offers Magic Slide second-row seats, Blind Spot Information System, Apple CarPlay, and Smart Entry for $35,690. Three more trim levels are offered in the guise of the EX-L ($38,960), Touring ($43,000), and Elite ($48,020).



According to a notification filed by Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, no fewer than 7,739 tires are believed to have been produced with a pinhole in the inner liner of the tire. Of those rubber boots, 6,064 were shipped to Honda. A total of 181 minivans were fitted with the substandard tires, namely the all-season Turanza EL440 that measures P235/60 by 18 inches. the Odyssey has slowly but certainly fallen out of favor with American families. The Pilot sells much better nowadays, but nevertheless, Honda's best-selling nameplate in the United States is the CR-V compact

Download attachment: 2022 Honda Odyssey tire recall (PDF)