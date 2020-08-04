Honda Recalls 600,000+ Odyssey, Pilot, Passport Vehicles Over Multiple Problems

Ford Dealership in Ohio Is Selling Supercharged Mustang GT for Just Over $40,000

Honda used to be a byword for quality and reliability at a fair price, and it still is to some extent. However, the Japanese automaker is cutting corners to the detriment of the consumer. Take, for example, the four (!!!) recalls affecting the Odyssey that Honda announced today. 44 photos



As if that wasn’t enough, “it can prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.” NHTSA campaign number 20V439000 is only the tip of the iceberg, though, because



A further 212,068 units of the Odyssey alone from the 2019 to 2020 are listed under “distorted or inoperative rearview camera.” The problem is rather simple – water may get into the mounting holes of the backup camera and the lens, distorting the image. Adding insult to injury, the image may not display in a bright environment if the view mode is set to the top-down setting. Because of these issues, the Odyssey fails to comply with federal motor vehicle safety standard #111.



Last, but certainly not least, the power-sliding doors may open while moving. 2018 to 2020 models are affected once again – 324,194 examples – and the gist of the problem is that water may enter the outer door handle cables. In cold temperature, the water freezes along with those cables, preventing the front and rear sliding door latches from latching as intended. According to American Honda, these vehicles will be fitted with replacement outer handle cables at no charge to the owners.



The thing is, replacing the cables doesn’t prevent water from entering the sliding doors. Honda themselves cites “poor sealing properties” in the PDF document attached at the end of this story, but no solution to this issue.



