New 2018 Dacia Duster Expected To Be Revealed In Paris On June 22

In production in many parts of the world since 2009, the Dacia Duster has been and continues to be a rather lucrative affair for the Renault-owned automaker. The Romanian company, however, is preparing to replace the aging crossover with an all-new model, which has been officially confirmed to go on sale in its domestic market early in 2018
.
Based on the market launch offered by Renault Commercial Roumanie’s head honcho to the local media, it’s safe to assume that Dacia
will take the veils off the second-generation Duster no later than at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. A new report, however, suggests that the Mioveni-based manufacturer plans to do so sooner than expected.
Algerian publication Autoalgerie
appears to be pretty sure that the 2018 Duster will be shown on June 22 at an event in Paris, but fails to mention the background or source of this hearsay. Bearing in mind there’s still half a year to go until the newcomer arrives at dealer lots, it wouldn’t benefit Dacia to reveal the Duster’s heir-apparent so soon for that would affect sales both locally and on an international scale.
Regardless of what the automaker is actually planning to do, there will be little differences between the original and the second-generation model. Expected to ride on an updated version of the B0 platform that serves as a basis for the rest of the model lineup, the 2018 Duster
will brag with more a sculpted body shell and better NVH levels, among other small improvements to the "shockingly affordable"
recipe.
On the other hand, some voices disagree with the all-new Duster
’s underpinnings, suggesting that Dacia will gain access to the Renault-Nissan alliance’s CMF platform. The thing with it, however, is that the CMF is more expensive than the B0, which is a big no-no for a budget-oriented brand as Dacia. The rumor mill also suggests a seven-seat derivative is in the making, with several reports claiming that the Grand Duster will stand 15 centimeters longer than the regular model.