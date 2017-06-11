autoevolution

New 2018 Dacia Duster Expected To Be Revealed In Paris On June 22

 
11 Jun 2017, 9:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
In production in many parts of the world since 2009, the Dacia Duster has been and continues to be a rather lucrative affair for the Renault-owned automaker. The Romanian company, however, is preparing to replace the aging crossover with an all-new model, which has been officially confirmed to go on sale in its domestic market early in 2018.
Based on the market launch offered by Renault Commercial Roumanie’s head honcho to the local media, it’s safe to assume that Dacia will take the veils off the second-generation Duster no later than at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. A new report, however, suggests that the Mioveni-based manufacturer plans to do so sooner than expected.

Algerian publication Autoalgerie appears to be pretty sure that the 2018 Duster will be shown on June 22 at an event in Paris, but fails to mention the background or source of this hearsay. Bearing in mind there’s still half a year to go until the newcomer arrives at dealer lots, it wouldn’t benefit Dacia to reveal the Duster’s heir-apparent so soon for that would affect sales both locally and on an international scale.

Regardless of what the automaker is actually planning to do, there will be little differences between the original and the second-generation model. Expected to ride on an updated version of the B0 platform that serves as a basis for the rest of the model lineup, the 2018 Duster will brag with more a sculpted body shell and better NVH levels, among other small improvements to the "shockingly affordable" recipe.

On the other hand, some voices disagree with the all-new Duster’s underpinnings, suggesting that Dacia will gain access to the Renault-Nissan alliance’s CMF platform. The thing with it, however, is that the CMF is more expensive than the B0, which is a big no-no for a budget-oriented brand as Dacia. The rumor mill also suggests a seven-seat derivative is in the making, with several reports claiming that the Grand Duster will stand 15 centimeters longer than the regular model.
2018 Dacia Duster SUV Dacia Duster crossover Dacia rumor 2018 Renault Duster
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our DACIA Testdrives:

2015 Dacia Dokker Stepway48
DACIA Logan49
DACIA Duster53
DACIA Duster 51
DACIA Sandero Stepway 41
DACIA Sandero 40
DACIA Logan MCV 39