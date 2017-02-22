autoevolution

Dacia Summit Special Edition Is Go For The 2017 Geneva Motor Show

 
22 Feb 2017, 10:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
As more and more automakers are striving to break on to through the upmarket, Dacia still believes in its “shockingly affordable” tagline. Be that as it may, not even the Renault-owned budget brand can ignore the direction the industry is treading on.
Introducing the Summit Special Edition. A trim level based on the range-topping Lauréate, the Summit Special Edition’s plus point is the visual department. Two exterior color options are available: Nordic Grey and Magma Orange. The latter is an exclusive finish for the Sandero Stepway.

Models that benefit from the Summit Special Edition treatment also include the Duster and Logan MCV Stepway. The visual differences don’t end here, though. The Stepway models are garnished with 16-inch Grey Flex wheels, whereas the Duster crossover sports 16-inch black Cyclades wheels.

Step inside and, as expected, the Summit Special Edition ups the ante with exclusive touches. The dual-material upholstery, floor mats, and dashboard detailing are the highlights. Being based on the Lauréate trim level, all Summit Special Edition models benefit from the get-go from oodles of standard kit.

Air conditioning, rear parking sensors, MediaNav Evolution touchscreen infotainment system, DAB radio, as well as a cruise control with speed limiter function are just a few of those. Pricing hasn’t been made available for the Summit Special Edition models, but the engine lineup is no secret.

For the Sandero Stepway and Logan MCV Stepway, two turbocharged powerplants will have to suffice. If the 90 PS three-cylinder engine is a bit too small for your liking, Dacia also offers a 1.5-liter diesel with the same amount of ponies but sensibly more torque (i.e. 220 Nm compared to 140 Nm).

The Duster, which is confirmed to be replaced by an all-new model early next year, employs the same 1.5 dCi, but it has the upper hand on the high-octane front. Acting as the range-topping engine for the Romanian automaker, the 1.2 TCe turbo four-cylinder has 125 PS and 205 Nm to offer. And naturally, the Dacia Duster is available with either front- or all-wheel-drive.
Dacia Special Edition 2017 Geneva Motor Show Dacia Sandero Stepway Dacia Logan MCV Stepway Dacia Duster Renault
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our DACIA Testdrives:

DACIA Logan49
DACIA Duster53
DACIA Duster 51
DACIA Sandero Stepway 41
DACIA Sandero 40
DACIA Logan MCV 39
2015 Dacia Dokker Stepway48