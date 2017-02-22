Dacia Summit Special Edition Is Go For The 2017 Geneva Motor Show

As more and more automakers are striving to break on to through the upmarket, Dacia still believes in its “shockingly affordable” tagline. Be that as it may, not even the Renault
-owned budget brand can ignore the direction the industry is treading on.
Introducing the Summit Special Edition. A trim level based on the range-topping Lauréate, the Summit Special Edition’s plus point is the visual department. Two exterior color options are available: Nordic Grey and Magma Orange. The latter is an exclusive finish for the Sandero Stepway.
Models that benefit from the Summit Special Edition treatment also include the Duster and Logan MCV Stepway
. The visual differences don’t end here, though. The Stepway models are garnished with 16-inch Grey Flex wheels, whereas the Duster crossover sports 16-inch black Cyclades wheels.
Step inside and, as expected, the Summit Special Edition ups the ante with exclusive touches. The dual-material upholstery, floor mats, and dashboard detailing are the highlights. Being based on the Lauréate trim level, all Summit Special Edition models benefit from the get-go from oodles of standard kit.
Air conditioning, rear parking sensors, MediaNav Evolution touchscreen infotainment system, DAB radio, as well as a cruise control with speed limiter function are just a few of those. Pricing hasn’t been made available for the Summit Special Edition
models, but the engine lineup is no secret.
For the Sandero Stepway and Logan MCV Stepway, two turbocharged powerplants will have to suffice. If the 90 PS three-cylinder engine is a bit too small for your liking, Dacia
also offers a 1.5-liter diesel with the same amount of ponies but sensibly more torque (i.e. 220 Nm compared to 140 Nm).
The Duster, which is confirmed to be replaced by an all-new model early next year
, employs the same 1.5 dCi, but it has the upper hand on the high-octane front. Acting as the range-topping engine for the Romanian automaker, the 1.2 TCe turbo four-cylinder has 125 PS and 205 Nm to offer. And naturally, the Dacia Duster is available with either front- or all-wheel-drive.