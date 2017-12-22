autoevolution
 

Neidfaktor Covers the Audi R8 in Carbon Fiber

We don't know how much time the Audi R8 has got, so let's make the most of it by looking at some cool aftermarket projects. This one comes from a German company called Neidfaktor, which specializes in custom interiors.
The tuner took one look at the R8 and decided it needed some blue accents. So the supercar was fitted with some blue wheels and a blue front grille.

Before we check out what bits have been done in blue leather, let's see all the carbon fiber on the outside of the car.

You have canards on the side of the bumper, as well as in the chin spoiler. Pop the front hood, and even more carbon is revealed, as the inside fenders are made of the stuff. The crazy Germans used blue Alcantara to make putting in luggage more exciting.

The interior seems to pay tribute to one of the pillars of the quattro brand, the RS2. The R8 V10 Plus now allows you to sit and rest your elbows on blue Alcantara. Neidfaktor picked a cool quilted pattern for the stitching too.

This could be the only Audi in the world with a blue gear shifter as well. The base of the seats that would otherwise have been plastic is now covered in plush leather, which is another appealing touch. Even the coin tray is made from exotic materials.

Yeah, this is not a car that Audi should retire in 2020. It deserves the RS6 twin-turbo engine and at least 800 horsepower, not the switft demise being rumored. Let's see people say no to that!

Rims, brake calipers, engine cross and cooler frame are now in the same color as used in the interior. With a Capristo aftermarket exhaust system we acoustically finish off the awesome project in a big way.
Neidfaktor Audi R8 V10 Audi tuning
