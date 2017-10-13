autoevolution
 

705 HP Audi RS6 by ABT Is "Quite Brisk" to 200 KM/H on Autobahn

13 Oct 2017, 20:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
What would it be like if somebody handed you the keys to a 705 horsepower Audi RS6 and told you to go wild on the autobahn? Well, that's precisely what you'll see in the videos below, which are filmed in the POV style no less.
8 photos
ABT's 705 HP RS6 Has Red Paint And Awesome "RS6+" Puddle LightABT's 705 HP RS6 Has Red Paint And Awesome "RS6+" Puddle LightABT's 705 HP RS6 Has Red Paint And Awesome "RS6+" Puddle LightABT's 705 HP RS6 Has Red Paint And Awesome "RS6+" Puddle LightABT's 705 HP RS6 Has Red Paint And Awesome "RS6+" Puddle LightABT's 705 HP RS6 Has Red Paint And Awesome "RS6+" Puddle LightABT's 705 HP RS6 Has Red Paint And Awesome "RS6+" Puddle Light
The RS6 has been around for a while now, and it will probably be discontinued in 2018. Looking at the interior, you can tell that it's an old-fashioned Audi, but we like the analog dials and button-covered center console.

As the title of the video says, the project car is RS6+. ABT starts out with the 605 horsepower motor of the RS6 performance and adds another hundred. Torque is also increased, to 880 Nm. We desperately want to see one of these drag racing an E63, but I guess that's not the point here.

Exclusivity is the name of the game, as only 50 of these will ever be made. There's also a body kit involved, one that works well with the natural beauty of the quattro super wagon.

ABT's carbon fiber goodies include a front lip, front skirt add-ons, mirror covers, side skirt and rear skirt. The exhaust system is also new, featuring different mufflers and carbon fiber tips in line with the identity of the tuned RS6 Avant.

ABT also has an interior program that includes a dashboard and seat panels made of carbon fiber as well as a steering wheel design in carbon and leather. You can see them if you lose carefully enough. The custom carpets are a bit much, but there's only so much you can do to customize an interior.

When the RS6+ was presented in March at the Geneva Motor Show, we also saw that it comes with custom puddle light, but daytime filming doesn't allow this weird feature to shine.

ABT Sportsline Audi RS6 performance Audi RS6 Audi tuning
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Parking Guide for Dummies Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Simple Guide to the G80 Locking Differential The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
AUDI models:
AUDI R8 V10 RWS SpyderAUDI R8 V10 RWS Spyder ExoticAUDI R8 V10 RWSAUDI R8 V10 RWS ExoticAUDI RS4 Avant (B9)AUDI RS4 Avant (B9) CompactAUDI RS3 SportbackAUDI RS3 Sportback CompactAUDI A8 LAUDI A8 L LargeAll AUDI models  