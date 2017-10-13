705 HP Audi RS6 by ABT Is "Quite Brisk" to 200 KM/H on Autobahn

What would it be like if somebody handed you the keys to a 705 horsepower Audi RS6 and told you to go wild on the autobahn? Well, that's precisely what you'll see in the videos below, which are filmed in the POV style no less.

8 photos



As the title of the video says, the project car is RS6+. ABT starts out with the 605 horsepower motor of the RS6 performance and adds another hundred. Torque is also increased, to 880 Nm. We desperately want to see one of these



Exclusivity is the name of the game, as only 50 of these will ever be made. There's also a body kit involved, one that works well with the natural beauty of the quattro super wagon.



ABT's carbon fiber goodies include a front lip, front skirt add-ons, mirror covers, side skirt and rear skirt. The exhaust system is also new, featuring different mufflers and carbon fiber tips in line with the identity of the tuned RS6 Avant.



ABT also has an interior program that includes a dashboard and seat panels made of carbon fiber as well as a steering wheel design in carbon and leather. You can see them if you lose carefully enough. The custom carpets are a bit much, but there's only so much you can do to customize an interior.



When the RS6+ was presented in March at the Geneva Motor Show, we also saw that it comes with custom puddle light, but daytime filming doesn't allow this weird feature to shine.



The RS6 has been around for a while now, and it will probably be discontinued in 2018. Looking at the interior, you can tell that it's an old-fashioned Audi, but we like the analog dials and button-covered center console.As the title of the video says, the project car is RS6+. ABT starts out with the 605 horsepower motor of the RS6 performance and adds another hundred. Torque is also increased, to 880 Nm. We desperately want to see one of these drag racing an E63, but I guess that's not the point here.Exclusivity is the name of the game, as only 50 of these will ever be made. There's also a body kit involved, one that works well with the natural beauty of the quattro super wagon.ABT's carbon fiber goodies include a front lip, front skirt add-ons, mirror covers, side skirt and rear skirt. The exhaust system is also new, featuring different mufflers and carbon fiber tips in line with the identity of the tuned RS6 Avant.ABT also has an interior program that includes a dashboard and seat panels made of carbon fiber as well as a steering wheel design in carbon and leather. You can see them if you lose carefully enough. The custom carpets are a bit much, but there's only so much you can do to customize an interior.When the RS6+ was presented in March at the Geneva Motor Show, we also saw that it comes with custom puddle light, but daytime filming doesn't allow this weird feature to shine.