Audi S5 Gets 425 HP & Body Kit from ABT

German tuner ABT has been working on the Audi S5
since it came out. We already know about its power kit, but now they have a charming set of ground effects.
We haven't always been fans of ABT body kits. They've been a little overdone in the past, with grille replacements that made you cringe. Oh, the humanity!
However, they've been cranking out quite a few beauties, like that Audi R8
. Besides the usual photos and press release, we also found a video from Daniel Abt where the white S5 is half-and-half with the left side being tuned and the right not.
That makes it easier to spot the chin spoiler, side skirts, and rear diffuser. Thankfully, ABT hasn't changed the grille or most of the bumper, which are expensive-looking Audi parts that don't need to be meddled with. But be careful where you park it, because the coupe's underside is now more vulnerable than ever, especially after the lowering spring module is fitted to the car.
While the RS5 uses a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6, the S5 is stuck with a single-turbo 3.0-liter one. Of course, there's no RS version of the cabriolet (seen here) or Sportback. But you could drive it over to ABT and have your 354 ponies be boosted to 425, representing a 20% boost.
You may also have an A5 S-Line reworked. For example, the 2.0 TFSI model goes up from 252 to 330 HP
, while the popular 3.0 TDI
goes up from 218 to 250 HP and from 272 to 325 HP. Even the 2.0 TDI can be tuned, but you're a sucker if you buy that when there's so much power and torque available with the S5.
We've got a couple of shots for the 5-door model, who's dark metallic finish accentuated by the chrome exhaust tips (the white S5 Cabrio receives black tips).