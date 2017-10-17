autoevolution
 

Audi S4 Customized With Leather "Car Bra" In Japan

Okay, we know there's an all-new Audi S4 out for over a year, but this old model from Japan caught our attention. The mods aren't unique, but when all are put together, they make you wonder what the owner was thinking.
Top boxes have always been popular in the Volkswagen scene. They're a relatively inexpensive way of making a fast motor stand out. That's why Jon Olsson installed one on his Audi R8, Lamborghini Huracan and RS6 Avant.

But the S4 Avant is designed o carry a top box from Day 1. Those silver roof rails aren't just for show, allowing the mounting bars to be fitted quickly and easily.

The stance is something else that everybody changes in the VW Group tuning community. Air suspension lowers the S4 so it can show off its custom two-tone gold wheels.

Exhaust is something else this S4 shares with a lot of other cars, but we're not going to focus on that. Instead, we're diverting your attention to the front end, sporting a front end mask or "auto bra."

Usually, you see this kind of stuff on Sprinters, but some car fans like to pretend they're driving a van. Of course, nobody makes a mass-market brown saddle leather "bra" for the Audi S4, so this one was built to order. It looks cool and probably cost too much money for something that stays out in the sun and rain.

The point of this is to protect the paint from stones, salt (in the winter) and other general debris. That makes sense on a van, where the bumper isn't painted. But the whole front end of the Audi requires a " brassiere," especially that low chin. Even in stock form, this bad boy has a 333 HP supercharged V6 capable of taking you to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds. So that lingerie had better be strapped on tight.

