NBA Star Luka Doncic Goes From Vintage First-Gen Camaro to Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6

Not long ago, Luka Doncic turned heads when he pulled up at a Dallas Mavericks game in a first-generation Chevrolet Camaro. Now he switched it up, leaving the Camaro in his garage in favor of the Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6.
Nowadays, athletes strive to impress not only in their area of expertise but also by creating a full experience ahead of their games or matches. For example, Lewis Hamilton is fairly known for strutting down to races in all kinds of colorful outfits as if he were on a runway. Others like flaunting their cars on the way there. And Luka Doncic clearly knows how to show off his cars.
A few weeks ago, the Slovenian professional basketball player pulled up at a Dallas Mavericks in a blue, vintage car. His choice then was a Chevrolet Camaro from the first generation, and he did turn some heads while wearing a cowboy outfit.
On January 18, the Dallas Mavericks faced the Atlanta Hawks, playing at the Mavericks' home arena, American Airlines Center. And Doncic again knew how to make an entrance, because he used one of the easiest-to-spot vehicles – an Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6. ESPN's Mark Jones posted the video of the NBA star "pullin' up to the spot loaded like a Boss" ahead of the game.
The six-wheel off-roader is based on a Jeep Gladiator 6x6, but heavily modified. It comes with a starting price of $150,000 before options and taxes, and there's no chance this kind of ride passes by unnoticed. And that's exactly what happened with Luka Doncic and his ride.
Compared to the Batmobile or a vehicle out of 'Mad Max,' the Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6 would surely come in handy when fighting the bad guys. Be they villain anti-heroes or zombies.
The Florida-based manufacturer offers three engine options, all of them ready to put on a show. There are the gasoline 6.2-liter Corvette LS3 engine, rated at 500 horsepower, and the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 unit of 750 horsepower. Luka Doncic seems to have gone for the former, based on the Hellcat badge placed on the right side of the behemoth.
There is also a diesel-powered version, which comes with a 3.0-liter V7 Eco-Diesel with 460 lb-ft (623 Nm), which is still ready to turn heads.
Although the off-roader is prepared to fight the apocalypse (nod to its name), it couldn't help Doncic's team win. Even though the Slovenian player added 30 points, the Mavericks lost 122 to 130 to the Atlanta Hawks.
But whether it's behind the wheel of a blue Chevrolet Camaro from the first generation or a massive off-roader like the Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6, Luka Doncic looks like he knows just how to pull up to games in style.
@luka7doncic pullin’ up to the spot loaded like a Boss. The @NBA’s leading scorer looking to burn rubber on the @ATLHawks tonight at 7:30pm @ESPNNBA. I’ll be choppin it up with JVG and @CassidyHubbarth ????????. Luka been all gas. No brakes this season. pic.twitter.com/DLPRqTMMwW— MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) January 18, 2023