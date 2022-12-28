Luka Doncic Arrives at Mavs Game in 1st-Gen Camaro After Treating Teammates to E-Scooters

NBA star Luka Doncic made quite an appearance at the Mavericks' game on Christmas day and decided to turn heads with a blue first-generation Chevrolet Camaro after he surprised his teammates with electric scooters.
It looks like Devin Booker has quite some competition in Luka Doncic, and it's not just on the basketball court. Because the Dallas Mavericks star has just pulled up at a game in a first-gen blue Chevrolet Camaro and might give Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker a run for his money when it comes to old-school rides.
While Booker has a clear passion for Impalas, Luka Doncic went on for something different from the same brand while still making quite an impact.
For the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas day, Luka Doncic pulled up in the blue Camaro wearing a cowboy-inspired outfit.
Chevrolet unveiled the Chevrolet Camaro in 1966, and it officially went on sale on September 29, 1966, for the 1967 model year. Its first generation was produced from 1967 to 1969 with rear-wheel drive and offered two body styles, a two-door hardtop and a two-door convertible. The base engine for the first generation was a 3.8-liter inline-six, but it offered several V8 options as well.
The pony car Luka drove was slightly modified and also fitted with a set of black aftermarket wheels.
But the Chevrolet Camaro, as amazing as it is, is not all we have to say about Doncic today. Because he decided to take the role of Santa Claus for himself this year and surprised his teammates and coaches with electric scooters.
Some of his colleagues, including Frank Ntilikina, Dwight Powell, and Maximilian Kleber, took to social media to thank Luka for his nice gesture, sharing a look at their new scooters. Even the official page for the Dallas Mavericks joined the fun and dubbed him "Luka Claus." The page also shared a look at Doncic’s awesome ride, which you can see below.
It looks like the NBA star opted for the ones from Segway-Ninebot, plus treated them with a NERF toy gun. All the scooters had a name tag on them and a big red bow on the handles. Unfortunately, the exact name of the model is not visible, but the Segway's Kickscooters start at around $400 and can go up to $2,500.
Luka Doncic isn’t the only athlete who thought electric scooters would make great presents for an entire team. Two different NFL teams thought the same, as both the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills now have scooters, courtesy of Aaron Rodgers, Jaire Alexander, Adrian Amos, and Josh Allen.
But, unfortunately, none of them decided to dress up as a cowboy and pull up in an American muscle car to any recent games like Luka Doncic did.
