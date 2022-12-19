No Expense Spared 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Surely Has a Price, Soon to Be Revealed

In our day and age, muscle cars as we know them are slowly dying. The electrification of the automotive industry will push big V8s into the history books, and no matter how you spin it you just can’t have a muscle car in the proper sense without such an engine under the hood.
That means sooner than later you’ll not be able to buy a new Chevrolet Camaro, one of the two Dodges, of the Ford Mustang with ICE running through their veins. But if the custom and collector markets are anything to go by, these nameplates, in their modern interpretation, will survive for much, much longer.
Just look at this here 1969 Chevrolet Camaro for exemplification. We’re talking about a first-gen that, had the nameplate failed when it was introduced, could have very well been left to rot in a field somewhere to be forgotten.
As it stands, old Camaros are still very much appreciated today, and here is this one giving hope to current examples that they, too, will probably enjoy the same success decades from now.
The convertible old timer is no longer its original self, of course, but has been modified extensively, with no regard to expenses, and with a touch of modernity to keep it relevant.
Its cold body comes into this world with a smoothness not often seen, and that’s owned to the elegant combination between the silver body and the black everything else. The shaved door handles help with that appearance too.
The body rests on a Total Cost Involved (TCI) tube pro-touring chassis, rocking a lost list of hardware that includes independent front suspension, RideTech coilovers, and Fox shocks. In its turn, the chassis makes the connection to the ground by means of Budnick 18-inch wheels wearing Nitto Extreme ZR tires.
Powering them wheels is a custom world-favorite engine, GM's LS1, 5.7 liters in displacement and tied to a 4-speed automatic transmission.
All of the above has been designed to please the people riding inside. They do so surrounded by leather, from the door panels to the center console and from the dashboard to the seats themselves.
Although it still retains the look it had all those decades ago, the Camaro is packed with modern gadgets and features as well. The doors of the thing, for instance, can be opened remotely. Then, the fog lights can change color depending on the mood of the driver, while the headlights can light up on their own when darkness is detected.
Inside, the center console hides a USB cord, Classic Instruments gauges are fitted inside the dashboard, and there’s even cruise control on deck. There’s an Alpine touchscreen infotainment center in the center of the car, equipped with USB, Bluetooth and GPS and tied to a sound system comprising JL Audio speakers, amp and subwoofer.
Taking all of the above into account probably makes for a very expensive ride. We’ll all learn just how expensive in January, when Barrett-Jackson is selling it in Scottsdale, Arizona.
