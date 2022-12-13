1969 Chevrolet Camaro The Godfather Blends American Muscle With Italian Mobster Class

Bowtie Tuxedo black on the outside, with an RS stripe for good measure. Tan leather inside, said to be inspired by Ferrari, and matched by Wilton wool carpets. What more could you ask for an elegant, evil mobster on wheels?
Enter The Godfather, a customized 1969 Chevrolet Camaro that may not be the only one going by this name, but will certainly be someone’s head-turning ride from the very first month of next year.
The result of “an extensive one-of-a-kind Pro-Touring restoration”, the car is nothing short of spectacular, blending all of the best American tech with the looks of a hitman lurking in the dark.
The all-black body is said to be completely custom-made, and that’s obvious when looking at elements like the metal cowl hood, RS custom hideaway headlight grille, or body-blended rear spoiler. Also at the rear, LED sequential taillights bring a touch of class.
The flowing body of the Camaro rests on a custom-made chassis rocking all the elements of a true pro-touring build: Scott's independent front suspension and 4-bar rear suspension, adjustable shocks, dropped spindles, and tubular A-arms. Bringing all that into full view are four Budnik Pivot billet aluminum wheels behind which sits Wilwood braking hardware.
Up front, the bulging hood moves out of the way to reveal a 427ci big-block engine of undisclosed output. A 4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive controls it, and a custom dual MagnaFlow 3-inch exhaust helps the thing breathe out.
The Ferrari-inspired interior we mentioned earlier is not only luxurious, but also functional. A VHX analog and digital gauge system is fixed into the dashboard, a Kenwood DNX stereo sound system with Bluetooth was fitted to ensure music needs, and Sirius XM is included in the package. A navigation system is also on deck.
The Godfather 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is going under the hammer next month. Auction house Barrett-Jackson is selling it with no reserve in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the end of January 2023.
The result of “an extensive one-of-a-kind Pro-Touring restoration”, the car is nothing short of spectacular, blending all of the best American tech with the looks of a hitman lurking in the dark.
The all-black body is said to be completely custom-made, and that’s obvious when looking at elements like the metal cowl hood, RS custom hideaway headlight grille, or body-blended rear spoiler. Also at the rear, LED sequential taillights bring a touch of class.
The flowing body of the Camaro rests on a custom-made chassis rocking all the elements of a true pro-touring build: Scott's independent front suspension and 4-bar rear suspension, adjustable shocks, dropped spindles, and tubular A-arms. Bringing all that into full view are four Budnik Pivot billet aluminum wheels behind which sits Wilwood braking hardware.
Up front, the bulging hood moves out of the way to reveal a 427ci big-block engine of undisclosed output. A 4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive controls it, and a custom dual MagnaFlow 3-inch exhaust helps the thing breathe out.
The Ferrari-inspired interior we mentioned earlier is not only luxurious, but also functional. A VHX analog and digital gauge system is fixed into the dashboard, a Kenwood DNX stereo sound system with Bluetooth was fitted to ensure music needs, and Sirius XM is included in the package. A navigation system is also on deck.
The Godfather 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is going under the hammer next month. Auction house Barrett-Jackson is selling it with no reserve in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the end of January 2023.