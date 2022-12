1969 Chevrolet Camaro The Godfather Blends American Muscle With Italian Mobster Class

Enter The Godfather, a customized 1969 Chevrolet Camaro that may not be the only one going by this name, but will certainly be someone’s head-turning ride from the very first month of next year.The result of “an extensive one-of-a-kind Pro-Touring restoration”, the car is nothing short of spectacular, blending all of the best American tech with the looks of a hitman lurking in the dark.The all-black body is said to be completely custom-made, and that’s obvious when looking at elements like the metal cowl hood, RS custom hideaway headlight grille, or body-blended rear spoiler. Also at the rear, LED sequential taillights bring a touch of class.The flowing body of the Camaro rests on a custom-made chassis rocking all the elements of a true pro-touring build: Scott's independent front suspension and 4-bar rear suspension, adjustable shocks, dropped spindles, and tubular A-arms. Bringing all that into full view are four Budnik Pivot billet aluminum wheels behind which sits Wilwood braking hardware.Up front, the bulging hood moves out of the way to reveal a 427ci big-block engine of undisclosed output. A 4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive controls it, and a custom dual MagnaFlow 3-inch exhaust helps the thing breathe out.The Ferrari-inspired interior we mentioned earlier is not only luxurious, but also functional. A VHX analog and digital gauge system is fixed into the dashboard, a Kenwood DNX stereo sound system with Bluetooth was fitted to ensure music needs, and Sirius XM is included in the package. A navigation system is also on deck.The Godfather 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is going under the hammer next month. Auction house Barrett-Jackson is selling it with no reserve in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the end of January 2023.