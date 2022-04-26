NBA's Will Barton Adds Another White Car to His Collection, a Mercedes-AMG G 63

Athletes, just like other famous people, also love traveling in unique, bespoke rides. They prefer working with dealerships that would get them exactly what they want, and Will Barton is no different when it comes to his rides.
The 31-year-old professional basketball player, who plays for the Denver Nuggets of the NBA, prides himself on his car collection, which includes mainly white vehicles. In a post on his Instagram account earlier this year, Barton posed in front of a Cadillac Escalade, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, and a Bentley Bentayga, all in white.
Now, the Denver Nuggets guard has added yet another white ride to his collection – a Mercedes-AMG G 63. Baron worked with star-studded dealership Champion Motoring for the project, which is one of the top choices for athletes.
The San Diego, California-based dealership gave us a look at Will Barton’s new SUV, which has been fitted with 24” Forgiato wheels. The off-roader sports the AMG Night Package which replaces the usual chrome trim with black accents. It also benefits from the manufaktur program, providing customers with the liberty to choose exclusive color options and high-quality interior designs with handcrafted finishes. In this case, Barton went for red leather seats with contrasting black inserts throughout its interior.
The legendary G, which comes with a rugged, exotic exterior, is put in motion by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine which sends 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission.
The G 63, which is a top choice among celebrities and athletes, is also fast. It can sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.5 seconds and it has a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph).
And there’s no doubt that it will fit in flawlessly next to Will Barton’s other white, powerful cars.
