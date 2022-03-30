Which Is Cooler: Silver Mercedes-AMG G 63 on 24s or Murdered-Out Escalade on 26s?

Frankly, there is never a shortage of premium or ultra-luxury SUVs vying for our attention these days. But the legendary rugged Mercedes-AMG G 63 and the ubiquitously outrageous Caddy Escalade are some of the most popular whips out there.
No need to take our word for granted because this is also the opinion of the experts from Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group. This is a company that prides itself on being a leader in the customization area for the past two decades and always eagerly shows us why. Besides, they are the same folks that provide Kim Kardashian (among many other stars) with her notorious fleet of custom rides.
So, they should know a thing or two about the pulse of the OEM and aftermarket automotive industry after staying so many years on top of the affluent ranks. According to their assessment, the G 63 and latest Escalade “are definitely in the top five” for popular custom builds, and naturally, there is also an example (or two) to solidify the case.
Luckily, it seems the aftermarket outlet recently worked on a couple of AMG and Caddy projects and nailed a very traditional approach for both. The Mercedes-AMG G-Class, complete with its 577-horsepower 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, is a proud representative of the legendary Silver Arrow age even when riding lowered on a rather large set of 24-inch Avant Garde AGL73 dual blocks.
Meanwhile, the fifth-generation Caddy Escalade is an equally ritzy member of America’s murdered-out car culture with an equally lowered attitude and humongous 26-inch three-piece AGRT 01s. Embedded in the video below is an insider’s look for the G 63 AMG, while the completely blacked-out (including the windows and tinted windshield!) is said to be available for purchase to interested parties. So, that means the former was yet another special commission from one of their secretive, affluent clients.
