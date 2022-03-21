Susie Wolff Wears Blue Power Suit, Matches Mercedes-AMG G 63

Former Mercedes Brand Ambassador Susie Wolff is still showing her loyalty to the three-pointed star company. And she matched her drive, a Mercedes-AMG G 63, with a blue power suit.
The 2022 Formula One season started this past weekend with the Bahrain GP, and Susie Wolff traveled to the Middle East to show support for her husband's team. She took the opportunity to also display her loyalty to Mercedes. It comes naturally since she was a Brand Ambassador for the German carmaker for years and she's married to Formula One Mercedes-AMG Petronas’ Team Principal, Toto Wolff.
In a new picture shared on her social media, the CEO of the Formula E Team, Venturi Racing, posed in a blue power suit, standing on the sill of the off-roader. She simply captioned it: "The G…," adding a blue emoji.
The popular SUV is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine which sends resources to all wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. The power unit delivers 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.
It’s also quite fast, which is something the former racing driver surely appreciates. The G 63 can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.5 seconds, and it has a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph). The latest generation is a step ahead in comfort and maneuverability as well.
Besides posing with one of the brand’s vehicles, Susie Wolff could be seen making an appearance during the Formula One-themed Netflix documentary, Drive to Survive, during its fourth season, which premiered on March 11.
But Susie isn’t the only family member (besides Toto, for obvious reasons), who supports the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team. A few weeks ago, she shared a picture of her five-year-old son, Jack, who chose Lewis Hamilton as his favorite character to dress up at school.
Susie and Toto Wolff’s garage is full of cars bearing the three-pointed star logo. The list includes classics such as the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing and the Mercedes-Benz W113, but also the latest generation GLE and the EQC electric crossover.
