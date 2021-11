Susie Wolff Gets Promoted, She's CEO of Venturi Racing, With D'Ambrosio As Team Principal

The Wolff family is what you'd call a power couple. Toto Wolff is shareholder, Team Principal, and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team , and holds one third of the shares for the team. His wife, former racing driver Susie Wolff, is becoming just as successful as a businesswoman.After a career of over 15 years in motor racing, she announced in 2015 she would be stepping out of the racetrack. Right after, she became a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz in 2016. After welcoming a baby in 2017, she joined Formula E’s Venturi as Team Principal in July 2018.In a new Instagram post, Susie Wolff has announced that she has been promoted and will be stepping into the role of CEO. She will be working alongside ex-Formula 1 driver Jérôme D’Ambrosio, who will take her place as Team Principal.Talking about the new change, Wolff said: "After serving as team principal for the past three years, the timing feels right for this change," and continued: "Since taking on this role in 2018, I have experienced a great sense of pride and achievement from how we have gone from strength to strength as an organization.When it comes to her replacement, she said: "Since joining the team last year, Jerome has made a positive impact and I know that I'm leaving the team operations in very capable hands as Formula E advances towards its third generation of competition in [2022-23]."D’Ambrosio expressed his excitement and shared: "As Susie's successor as team principal, I know that I have big shoes to fill and I'm someone who has always relished a new challenge.”With all that’s going on for the Wolff power couple, one can’t help but wonder where they’ll go next.