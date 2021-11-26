Susie Wolff Gets Promoted, She's CEO of Venturi Racing, With D'Ambrosio As Team Principal

Susie Wolff is moving on to bigger and better things day after day. The former racing driver took the role of Team Principal three years ago, and her hard work earned her now the title of CEO of the Venturi team.
The Wolff family is what you'd call a power couple. Toto Wolff is shareholder, Team Principal, and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, and holds one third of the shares for the team. His wife, former racing driver Susie Wolff, is becoming just as successful as a businesswoman.
After a career of over 15 years in motor racing, she announced in 2015 she would be stepping out of the racetrack. Right after, she became a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz in 2016. After welcoming a baby in 2017, she joined Formula E’s Venturi as Team Principal in July 2018.
In a new Instagram post, Susie Wolff has announced that she has been promoted and will be stepping into the role of CEO. She will be working alongside ex-Formula 1 driver Jérôme D’Ambrosio, who will take her place as Team Principal.
Talking about the new change, Wolff said: "After serving as team principal for the past three years, the timing feels right for this change," and continued: "Since taking on this role in 2018, I have experienced a great sense of pride and achievement from how we have gone from strength to strength as an organization.
When it comes to her replacement, she said: "Since joining the team last year, Jerome has made a positive impact and I know that I'm leaving the team operations in very capable hands as Formula E advances towards its third generation of competition in [2022-23]."
D’Ambrosio expressed his excitement and shared: "As Susie's successor as team principal, I know that I have big shoes to fill and I'm someone who has always relished a new challenge.”
With all that’s going on for the Wolff power couple, one can’t help but wonder where they’ll go next.
