Mercedes F1 Boss Toto Wolff Says New Manufacturers Shouldn’t Come In as Title Contenders

Formula 1 is at a crossroads. Never in its entire history has this sport been more popular than it is now, and the consensus is that F1 is without a doubt the pinnacle of motorsport. However, there is still room to grow and that’s where new engine manufacturers come in, which could enter the sport either as factory outfits or engine suppliers.
With that in mind, F1 chiefs and the FIA are still having discussions about new power unit regulations set to take effect from 2026. Such regulations could result in the complicated and expensive MGU-H system being abandoned, otherwise, it could act as a deterrent to newcomers. Yet, there are those who would prefer to see potential newcomers struggle a bit at the beginning in order to first earn their wings, as per Autosport.
“None of these major car companies wants to come in and face a situation that they are highly uncompetitive, and therefore we need to have systems in place that mitigate those very big risks,” said Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff.
“But, on the other side, F1 is the Champions League, and nobody can expect to enter the Champions League for the first time and be straight into the final and go home with the big trophy. We’ve been there since a long time, we’ve invested lots of money, sweat and blood and terrible results in order to get us where we are.”
He goes on to point out how Mercedes struggled for three years after it returned as a works team, just like Honda and Renault struggled more recently.
The Mercedes boss also believes that the reason why teams such as Toyota, Honda and BMW have failed in the past, despite having big budgets, is because they didn’t give their F1 projects enough time.
“I think everybody recognizes that you cannot just come and conquer, but you need to give it time,” explained Wolff. “And that is what in the past many OEMs have just misunderstood.”
Right now, the VW Group is believed to be the running favorite in terms of making the jump to F1, through its Porsche brand.
