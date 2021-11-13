5 Lewis Hamilton Caresses the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 in First Outing as a Duo

1 Yes, Susie Wolff Can Drive in Heels, She Says at Mercedes-AMG EQS Event

Susie Wolff Test Drives Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+, Loves the “Electrifying Performance”

A few days ago, Susie Wolff gave us a glimpse of her attending a Mercedes-AMG EQS event in Berlin. Now the former racing driver and Venturi Racing Team Principal got a chance to test drive the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+, and she loved it. 7 photos AMG for women” event in Germany held at Konig Gallery, in Berlin. At the event, the star of the evening was the new electrified AMG model.



Now Susie Wolff shared more insight into the event, revealing she had a chance to take it out for a ride. This time, Susie Wolff



Sharing a picture of her next to the EV , she smiled big after testing it out. The former racing driver, who is Team Principal for the Venturi Racing team from Formula E, wrote: “Loved driving the new @mercedesamg EQS 53 4MATIC,” adding that the EV’s “electrifying performance meets luxury.”



Under the skin, the



Quite fast, it sprints from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). When it comes to range, Mercedes-AMG gave an estimated range of 351 mi (565 km).



It’s no surprise Susie Wolff, who is a former Brand Ambassador for the three-pointed star company, got to test drive it. Oh, let’s not forget she’s also married to the man who’s a shareholder at Mercedes-Petronas AMG, Toto Wolff.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susie Wolff (@susie_wolff) Susie Wolff just attended an “for women” event in Germany held at Konig Gallery, in Berlin. At the event, the star of the evening was the new electrified AMG model.Now Susie Wolff shared more insight into the event, revealing she had a chance to take it out for a ride. This time, Susie Wolff didn’t wear high heels while test driving it , as she hinted a couple of days ago.Sharing a picture of her next to the, she smiled big after testing it out. The former racing driver, who is Team Principal for the Venturi Racing team from Formula E, wrote: “Loved driving the new @mercedesamg EQS 53 4MATIC,” adding that the EV’s “electrifying performance meets luxury.”Under the skin, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ comes with two electric motors placed one at the front and one in the rear. The power unit puts out 649 horsepower (685 PS) and 701 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque. There’s also an optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package which increases the power to 751 horsepower (761 hp) and the maximum torque to 752 lb-ft (1020 Nm) in Race Start driving mode with boost function.Quite fast, it sprints from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). When it comes to range, Mercedes-AMG gave an estimated range of 351 mi (565 km).It’s no surprise Susie Wolff, who is a former Brand Ambassador for the three-pointed star company, got to test drive it. Oh, let’s not forget she’s also married to the man who’s a shareholder at Mercedes-Petronas AMG, Toto Wolff.