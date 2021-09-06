5 Lewis Hamilton Gives Life Advice in Latest Clip and They’re Actually Useful

4 Lewis Hamilton Will Be a Voice In Cars 3

3 15 World Titles in One Picture: Hamilton and Rossi Swap Rides in Valencia

2 Lewis Hamilton's Last Lap in the 2020 F1 British GP Was a Thriller

More on this:

Lewis Hamilton Caresses the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 in First Outing as a Duo

Unsurprising to many, Lewis Hamilton shows where his loyalties lie while introducing the all-electric car of a German performance brand, as he promotes the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+. 5 photos AMG Petronas' F1 driver.



The clip shows Hamilton wearing all black to match the new German engineering wonder, and we see him walking around the curvy lines of the vehicle, and caressing the smooth features of the new machine.



Hamilton also briefly hops inside the new EV , showing off the perfect way in which the carmaker combined performance, luxury and technology in one car. While he doesn’t actually drive the auto in the teaser, the Brit emphasizes the frameless doors and the handles as he hops inside the machine, and also shows the big MBUX Hyperscreen fitted inside.



The new car will be just the beginning in AMG’s (hopefully) long line of electric cars. The carmaker, just like the mother company, makes the promise of zero emissions driving, while keeping true to the exciting rides they've used us to by now - the AMG EQS, for instance, can reach 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.4 seconds, "with a battery charge level of at least 80 percent."



Hamilton is a non-surprising celebrity to promote the new car. Given his status, he gives exactly the kind of confidence you need driving around in a luxury vehicles like the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC +.



Separately, just a few days ago, AMG introduced a new car, the new GT 63 S E Performance 4-door coupe with a new brand ambassador,



Mercedes can now officially boast about their new shiny toy. Literally, as they just introduced the all-electric car during Mercedes Media Night on September 5, in Munich. Online, the company made the announcement with a 43-second teaser look at the upcoming luxury car, starring Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes-Petronas' F1 driver.The clip shows Hamilton wearing all black to match the new German engineering wonder, and we see him walking around the curvy lines of the vehicle, and caressing the smooth features of the new machine.Hamilton also briefly hops inside the new, showing off the perfect way in which the carmaker combined performance, luxury and technology in one car. While he doesn’t actually drive the auto in the teaser, the Brit emphasizes the frameless doors and the handles as he hops inside the machine, and also shows the big MBUX Hyperscreen fitted inside.The new car will be just the beginning in AMG’s (hopefully) long line of electric cars. The carmaker, just like the mother company, makes the promise of zero emissions driving, while keeping true to the exciting rides they've used us to by now - the AMG EQS, for instance, can reach 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.4 seconds, "with a battery charge level of at least 80 percent."Hamilton is a non-surprising celebrity to promote the new car. Given his status, he gives exactly the kind of confidence you need driving around in a luxury vehicles like the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53+.Separately, just a few days ago, AMG introduced a new car, the new GT 63 S E Performance 4-door coupe with a new brand ambassador, Will.I.Am