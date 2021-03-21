Hamilton's American Classic Chrono-Matic 50 Auto Chrono - Limited Edition

Even if you're not a car enthusiast or collector, a chronograph is the sort of accessory you should own. Even if you don’t use the chronograph itself, they look damn cool popping into view from under a cuff. The downside to all of this, is of course, price. Not everyone seems can afford the coolest piece around. Some manufacturers even require you own the car that goes with the watch.
One of America's very own watchmakers, Hamilton, is known to produce watches for some of the most famous icons of music and film, from Elvis Presley and Marlon Brando, to Jeffery Wright. Since their start in Lancaster, Pennsylvania in 1892, this team has kept time through wars, work, and world events. Today, they’re even the official timekeeper for Red Bull Air Race World Championship, so you know they’re on top of their game.
The chronograph you see here is the Limited-Edition Chrono-Matic 50, Auto Chrono. Just to kick things off, only 1,972 pieces are available. Upon first glance, it seems to remind me of the same lines seen on an early Porsche 911, mainly the front end, but maybe that’s just me.
rugged and is a wonderful contrast to the reverse panda dial. A black tachymeter scale marked to 400 white digits, make reading a breeze. A red chronograph hand rotates on a half-black, half-white central second dial marked with red digits. Two features you’ll find on this chronograph are a 30-minute sub-dial, located three o’clock, and the small seconds sub-dial, at nine o’clock.
Calf leather is used for the strap pictured here, giving a soft plush feel, sure to keep the watch secured to your wrist. Black in color, perforations in the strap allow air to pass through and hint to the tone of the lining.
Sure, it’s a simple and showy watch, but what about what goes on inside? Here, Hamilton includes their H-31 automatic movement. Overall, an extended power reserve of 60 hours is plenty to keep it ticking even if you don't wear it for a couple days.
COSC-Certified. This allows you to run, drive, skate, fly, maybe even get into a brawl, and this watch wouldn’t miss a second.
Everything is sealed inside with a sapphire crystal allowing for maximum visibility and scratch resistance. One of the benefits of the 50 Auto, is that it’s water resistant up to ten bars. You can go for a swim, snorkel, enjoy water sports, and even shower with it; keep it on for the rest of its life.
This entire setup of mechanisms, crystals, gears, cogs, and chronographs will currently run you $2,545. Honestly, that’s one heck of a price for an American design now in Swiss hands (part of Swatch Group).
It’s clean, sharp, and has one solid look and price. Personally, I may have just discovered a new brand to accessorize my wrist and ride with.
